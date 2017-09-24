  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/09/24 03:15
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Manchester City 6 5 1 0 21 2 16
Manchester United 6 5 1 0 17 2 16
Chelsea 6 4 1 1 12 5 13
Tottenham 6 3 2 1 10 5 11
Liverpool 6 3 2 1 12 11 11
Watford 6 3 2 1 9 10 11
Newcastle 5 3 0 2 6 4 9
Huddersfield 6 2 3 1 5 3 9
Burnley 6 2 3 1 6 5 9
West Bromwich Albion 5 2 2 1 4 4 8
Southampton 6 2 2 2 4 5 8
Arsenal 5 2 1 2 7 8 7
Everton 6 2 1 3 4 11 7
Swansea 6 1 2 3 3 7 5
Stoke 6 1 2 3 5 10 5
Leicester 6 1 1 4 9 12 4
Brighton 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
West Ham 6 1 1 4 6 13 4
Bournemouth 6 1 0 5 4 11 3
Crystal Palace 6 0 0 6 0 13 0
Saturday, Sept. 23

West Ham 2, Tottenham 3

Manchester City 5, Crystal Palace 0

Stoke 0, Chelsea 4

Southampton 0, Manchester United 1

Burnley 0, Huddersfield 0

Everton 2, Bournemouth 1

Swansea 1, Watford 2

Leicester 2, Liverpool 3

Sunday, Sept. 24

Brighton vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT

Monday, Sept. 25

Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 9 6 2 1 17 5 20
Wolverhampton 9 6 2 1 15 9 20
Cardiff 9 6 2 1 14 8 20
Preston 9 4 4 1 9 3 16
Middlesbrough 9 4 3 2 11 6 15
Ipswich 8 5 0 3 14 11 15
Sheffield United 8 5 0 3 8 6 15
Bristol City 9 3 5 1 15 10 14
Sheffield Wednesday 8 3 4 1 10 7 13
Aston Villa 9 3 4 2 12 10 13
Queens Park Rangers 9 3 3 3 12 12 12
Nottingham Forest 9 4 0 5 12 15 12
Norwich 9 3 3 3 8 12 12
Fulham 9 2 5 2 9 8 11
Derby 8 3 2 3 12 12 11
Millwall 9 2 4 3 11 9 10
Hull 9 2 3 4 15 16 9
Reading 8 2 3 3 7 8 9
Burton Albion 9 2 3 4 6 15 9
Brentford 9 1 4 4 10 12 7
Barnsley 8 2 1 5 9 13 7
Sunderland 9 1 3 5 8 14 6
Birmingham 9 1 2 6 5 13 5
Bolton 9 0 2 7 4 19 2
Saturday, Sept. 23

Reading 1, Hull 1

Leeds 3, Ipswich 2

Norwich 0, Bristol City 0

Fulham 1, Middlesbrough 1

Bolton 0, Brentford 3

Wolverhampton 2, Barnsley 1

Sunderland 1, Cardiff 2

Preston 0, Millwall 0

Derby 1, Birmingham 1

Queens Park Rangers 0, Burton Albion 0

Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Sunday, Sept. 24

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sheffield United 1215 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT

Brentford vs. Derby 1845 GMT

Millwall vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham 1845 GMT

Cardiff vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Barnsley vs. Queens Park Rangers 1845 GMT

Hull vs. Preston 1845 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Norwich 1845 GMT

Ipswich vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT

Bristol City vs. Bolton 1845 GMT

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Birmingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Shrewsbury 9 7 2 0 13 6 23
Peterborough 9 6 2 1 19 10 20
Bradford 9 6 2 1 16 9 20
Wigan 9 6 1 2 17 6 19
Scunthorpe 9 5 3 1 11 3 18
Blackpool 9 5 2 2 15 11 17
Charlton 9 5 1 3 14 12 16
Rotherham 9 5 0 4 20 11 15
Blackburn 8 4 1 3 12 8 13
Fleetwood Town 8 4 1 3 14 15 13
Milton Keynes Dons 9 4 1 4 9 11 13
Oxford United 9 3 3 3 14 10 12
Walsall 9 3 3 3 13 16 12
Bristol Rovers 9 4 0 5 15 19 12
Portsmouth 9 3 2 4 11 12 11
Southend 9 2 4 3 13 17 10
Doncaster 9 2 3 4 10 10 9
Rochdale 9 2 3 4 10 13 9
AFC Wimbledon 9 2 2 5 5 10 8
Northampton 9 2 1 6 8 15 7
Bury 9 1 3 5 9 15 6
Gillingham 9 1 3 5 6 14 6
Plymouth 9 1 2 6 6 16 5
Oldham 9 1 1 7 12 23 4
Tuesday, Sept. 19

Wigan 1, Northampton 0

Friday, Sept. 22

AFC Wimbledon 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Saturday, Sept. 23

Shrewsbury 1, Blackburn 1

Fleetwood Town 2, Southend 4

Rochdale 3, Gillingham 0

Plymouth 0, Doncaster 3

Northampton 0, Bradford 1

Charlton 1, Bury 1

Bristol Rovers 3, Blackpool 1

Peterborough 3, Wigan 2

Oxford United 1, Walsall 2

Rotherham 5, Oldham 1

Scunthorpe 2, Portsmouth 0

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Blackburn vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers 1845 GMT

Southend vs. AFC Wimbledon 1845 GMT

Walsall vs. Charlton 1845 GMT

Blackpool vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT

Bradford vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT

Gillingham vs. Scunthorpe 1845 GMT

Bury vs. Oxford United 1845 GMT

Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Northampton 1845 GMT

Wigan vs. Plymouth 1845 GMT

Oldham vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Notts County 9 7 1 1 17 8 22
Exeter 9 7 1 1 16 8 22
Luton Town 9 5 2 2 18 9 17
Accrington Stanley 9 5 2 2 18 12 17
Mansfield Town 9 4 4 1 15 9 16
Coventry 9 5 1 3 11 5 16
Swindon 9 5 1 3 13 12 16
Newport County 9 4 3 2 12 8 15
Stevenage 9 4 3 2 15 12 15
Wycombe 9 4 3 2 16 14 15
Cambridge United 9 4 1 4 8 9 13
Lincoln City 9 3 3 3 11 11 12
Grimsby Town 9 4 0 5 12 16 12
Barnet 9 3 2 4 13 11 11
Carlisle 9 3 2 4 14 14 11
Crewe 9 3 2 4 10 14 11
Crawley Town 9 3 1 5 10 11 10
Morecambe 9 2 3 4 9 12 9
Yeovil 9 2 3 4 14 21 9
Colchester 9 2 2 5 13 16 8
Cheltenham 9 2 2 5 9 13 8
Port Vale 9 1 2 6 7 13 5
Chesterfield 9 1 2 6 7 18 5
Forest Green 9 1 2 6 10 22 5
Friday, Sept. 22

Forest Green 0, Swindon 2

Saturday, Sept. 23

Barnet 1, Crawley Town 2

Colchester 1, Wycombe 2

Yeovil 1, Port Vale 1

Stevenage 2, Morecambe 1

Notts County 4, Lincoln City 1

Coventry 2, Exeter 0

Mansfield Town 2, Cambridge United 1

Crewe 0, Carlisle 5

Newport County 1, Grimsby Town 0

Luton Town 1, Chesterfield 0

Accrington Stanley 1, Cheltenham 1

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Grimsby Town vs. Colchester 1845 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Barnet 1845 GMT

Carlisle vs. Stevenage 1845 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT

Exeter vs. Notts County 1845 GMT

Swindon vs. Coventry 1845 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Forest Green 1845 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Newport County 1845 GMT

Morecambe vs. Luton Town 1845 GMT

Wycombe vs. Crewe 1845 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT

Port Vale vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT