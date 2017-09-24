|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Manchester City
|6
|5
|1
|0
|21
|2
|16
|Manchester United
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|2
|16
|Chelsea
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|13
|Tottenham
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|5
|11
|Liverpool
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|11
|11
|Watford
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|10
|11
|Newcastle
|5
|3
|0
|2
|6
|4
|9
|Huddersfield
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|3
|9
|Burnley
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|5
|9
|West Bromwich Albion
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|8
|Southampton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|8
|Arsenal
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|8
|7
|Everton
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|11
|7
|Swansea
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|7
|5
|Stoke
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|10
|5
|Leicester
|6
|1
|1
|4
|9
|12
|4
|Brighton
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|4
|West Ham
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|13
|4
|Bournemouth
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|11
|3
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|13
|0
|Saturday, Sept. 23
West Ham 2, Tottenham 3
Manchester City 5, Crystal Palace 0
Stoke 0, Chelsea 4
Southampton 0, Manchester United 1
Burnley 0, Huddersfield 0
Everton 2, Bournemouth 1
Swansea 1, Watford 2
Leicester 2, Liverpool 3
|Sunday, Sept. 24
Brighton vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT
|Monday, Sept. 25
Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|9
|6
|2
|1
|17
|5
|20
|Wolverhampton
|9
|6
|2
|1
|15
|9
|20
|Cardiff
|9
|6
|2
|1
|14
|8
|20
|Preston
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|3
|16
|Middlesbrough
|9
|4
|3
|2
|11
|6
|15
|Ipswich
|8
|5
|0
|3
|14
|11
|15
|Sheffield United
|8
|5
|0
|3
|8
|6
|15
|Bristol City
|9
|3
|5
|1
|15
|10
|14
|Sheffield Wednesday
|8
|3
|4
|1
|10
|7
|13
|Aston Villa
|9
|3
|4
|2
|12
|10
|13
|Queens Park Rangers
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|12
|12
|Nottingham Forest
|9
|4
|0
|5
|12
|15
|12
|Norwich
|9
|3
|3
|3
|8
|12
|12
|Fulham
|9
|2
|5
|2
|9
|8
|11
|Derby
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|12
|11
|Millwall
|9
|2
|4
|3
|11
|9
|10
|Hull
|9
|2
|3
|4
|15
|16
|9
|Reading
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|8
|9
|Burton Albion
|9
|2
|3
|4
|6
|15
|9
|Brentford
|9
|1
|4
|4
|10
|12
|7
|Barnsley
|8
|2
|1
|5
|9
|13
|7
|Sunderland
|9
|1
|3
|5
|8
|14
|6
|Birmingham
|9
|1
|2
|6
|5
|13
|5
|Bolton
|9
|0
|2
|7
|4
|19
|2
|Saturday, Sept. 23
Reading 1, Hull 1
Leeds 3, Ipswich 2
Norwich 0, Bristol City 0
Fulham 1, Middlesbrough 1
Bolton 0, Brentford 3
Wolverhampton 2, Barnsley 1
Sunderland 1, Cardiff 2
Preston 0, Millwall 0
Derby 1, Birmingham 1
Queens Park Rangers 0, Burton Albion 0
Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 1
|Sunday, Sept. 24
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sheffield United 1215 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 26
Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT
Brentford vs. Derby 1845 GMT
Millwall vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham 1845 GMT
Cardiff vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Barnsley vs. Queens Park Rangers 1845 GMT
Hull vs. Preston 1845 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Norwich 1845 GMT
Ipswich vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT
Bristol City vs. Bolton 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, Sept. 27
Birmingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Shrewsbury
|9
|7
|2
|0
|13
|6
|23
|Peterborough
|9
|6
|2
|1
|19
|10
|20
|Bradford
|9
|6
|2
|1
|16
|9
|20
|Wigan
|9
|6
|1
|2
|17
|6
|19
|Scunthorpe
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|3
|18
|Blackpool
|9
|5
|2
|2
|15
|11
|17
|Charlton
|9
|5
|1
|3
|14
|12
|16
|Rotherham
|9
|5
|0
|4
|20
|11
|15
|Blackburn
|8
|4
|1
|3
|12
|8
|13
|Fleetwood Town
|8
|4
|1
|3
|14
|15
|13
|Milton Keynes Dons
|9
|4
|1
|4
|9
|11
|13
|Oxford United
|9
|3
|3
|3
|14
|10
|12
|Walsall
|9
|3
|3
|3
|13
|16
|12
|Bristol Rovers
|9
|4
|0
|5
|15
|19
|12
|Portsmouth
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|12
|11
|Southend
|9
|2
|4
|3
|13
|17
|10
|Doncaster
|9
|2
|3
|4
|10
|10
|9
|Rochdale
|9
|2
|3
|4
|10
|13
|9
|AFC Wimbledon
|9
|2
|2
|5
|5
|10
|8
|Northampton
|9
|2
|1
|6
|8
|15
|7
|Bury
|9
|1
|3
|5
|9
|15
|6
|Gillingham
|9
|1
|3
|5
|6
|14
|6
|Plymouth
|9
|1
|2
|6
|6
|16
|5
|Oldham
|9
|1
|1
|7
|12
|23
|4
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
Wigan 1, Northampton 0
|Friday, Sept. 22
AFC Wimbledon 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
|Saturday, Sept. 23
Shrewsbury 1, Blackburn 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Southend 4
Rochdale 3, Gillingham 0
Plymouth 0, Doncaster 3
Northampton 0, Bradford 1
Charlton 1, Bury 1
Bristol Rovers 3, Blackpool 1
Peterborough 3, Wigan 2
Oxford United 1, Walsall 2
Rotherham 5, Oldham 1
Scunthorpe 2, Portsmouth 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 26
Blackburn vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers 1845 GMT
Southend vs. AFC Wimbledon 1845 GMT
Walsall vs. Charlton 1845 GMT
Blackpool vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT
Bradford vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT
Gillingham vs. Scunthorpe 1845 GMT
Bury vs. Oxford United 1845 GMT
Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Northampton 1845 GMT
Wigan vs. Plymouth 1845 GMT
Oldham vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Notts County
|9
|7
|1
|1
|17
|8
|22
|Exeter
|9
|7
|1
|1
|16
|8
|22
|Luton Town
|9
|5
|2
|2
|18
|9
|17
|Accrington Stanley
|9
|5
|2
|2
|18
|12
|17
|Mansfield Town
|9
|4
|4
|1
|15
|9
|16
|Coventry
|9
|5
|1
|3
|11
|5
|16
|Swindon
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|12
|16
|Newport County
|9
|4
|3
|2
|12
|8
|15
|Stevenage
|9
|4
|3
|2
|15
|12
|15
|Wycombe
|9
|4
|3
|2
|16
|14
|15
|Cambridge United
|9
|4
|1
|4
|8
|9
|13
|Lincoln City
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11
|11
|12
|Grimsby Town
|9
|4
|0
|5
|12
|16
|12
|Barnet
|9
|3
|2
|4
|13
|11
|11
|Carlisle
|9
|3
|2
|4
|14
|14
|11
|Crewe
|9
|3
|2
|4
|10
|14
|11
|Crawley Town
|9
|3
|1
|5
|10
|11
|10
|Morecambe
|9
|2
|3
|4
|9
|12
|9
|Yeovil
|9
|2
|3
|4
|14
|21
|9
|Colchester
|9
|2
|2
|5
|13
|16
|8
|Cheltenham
|9
|2
|2
|5
|9
|13
|8
|Port Vale
|9
|1
|2
|6
|7
|13
|5
|Chesterfield
|9
|1
|2
|6
|7
|18
|5
|Forest Green
|9
|1
|2
|6
|10
|22
|5
|Friday, Sept. 22
Forest Green 0, Swindon 2
|Saturday, Sept. 23
Barnet 1, Crawley Town 2
Colchester 1, Wycombe 2
Yeovil 1, Port Vale 1
Stevenage 2, Morecambe 1
Notts County 4, Lincoln City 1
Coventry 2, Exeter 0
Mansfield Town 2, Cambridge United 1
Crewe 0, Carlisle 5
Newport County 1, Grimsby Town 0
Luton Town 1, Chesterfield 0
Accrington Stanley 1, Cheltenham 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 26
Grimsby Town vs. Colchester 1845 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Barnet 1845 GMT
Carlisle vs. Stevenage 1845 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT
Exeter vs. Notts County 1845 GMT
Swindon vs. Coventry 1845 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Forest Green 1845 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Newport County 1845 GMT
Morecambe vs. Luton Town 1845 GMT
Wycombe vs. Crewe 1845 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT
Port Vale vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT