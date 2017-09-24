Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 24, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;13;82%;74%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and warm;40;28;Sunny and very warm;39;27;NNE;12;39%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;Partly sunny;34;20;W;7;28%;2%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;25;16;Nice with sunshine;26;17;ESE;9;46%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;20;9;Periods of sun;18;10;NE;14;84%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;14;7;Rain tapering off;12;4;ESE;10;73%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;34;17;Sunshine, very warm;33;18;WSW;8;18%;5%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;6;-5;Cloudy and chilly;9;-3;E;13;49%;4%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid and warmer;30;19;Mostly sunny;31;19;ESE;12;54%;11%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny;26;18;NNW;14;47%;60%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;13;Nice with some sun;20;14;NW;18;71%;57%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;40;25;Mostly sunny;42;24;NNE;14;17%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;Spotty showers;30;23;SSW;9;80%;84%;4

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;27;21;Couple of t-storms;26;20;W;14;81%;91%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Downpours;34;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;SW;10;73%;68%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;13;80%;70%;5

Beijing, China;Mainly cloudy, warm;29;18;Cloudy and very warm;28;19;SE;8;65%;41%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Inc. clouds;21;11;Partly sunny;21;12;E;10;65%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;18;12;Spotty showers;16;12;ESE;11;80%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;18;8;Cloudy;21;7;ESE;13;60%;42%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;E;17;34%;1%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;16;11;Fog, then some sun;17;11;ENE;11;76%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny;20;9;NW;6;71%;14%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with sunshine;21;10;Partly sunny;22;14;NE;15;49%;37%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;18;10;Some sun, fog early;18;10;ENE;9;70%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;22;16;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;ESE;10;69%;4%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;18;A t-storm around;31;20;NNW;8;29%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Partly sunny;28;20;NE;9;63%;5%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;32;21;Partly sunny;33;22;NNE;13;36%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;18;12;Rain and drizzle;15;9;SSW;19;65%;80%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;ESE;7;56%;50%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Couple of t-storms;32;26;SW;9;78%;85%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunny and very warm;31;21;Partly sunny, warm;30;21;SSE;10;54%;14%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Downpours;29;26;SSW;16;83%;95%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;18;11;A passing shower;17;12;E;19;75%;82%;3

Dakar, Senegal;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;SW;7;78%;66%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;34;23;Partly sunny;33;24;SE;13;57%;14%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;31;22;Some sun, a shower;30;21;ESE;13;75%;45%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Mostly sunny;35;23;W;13;58%;0%;8

Denver, United States;A touch of rain;11;6;A shower in spots;13;5;E;10;73%;59%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;28;NNW;6;64%;89%;7

Dili, East Timor;A shower or two;35;22;An afternoon shower;32;21;E;8;59%;53%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;16;8;Partly sunny;17;9;SSE;12;83%;9%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;31;12;Sunshine, pleasant;27;12;N;9;21%;2%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;23;18;Mostly sunny;26;19;W;9;77%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSE;8;81%;79%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;29;11;Mostly sunny, nice;30;14;NNE;10;42%;2%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;S;7;74%;57%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny;15;9;ENE;15;84%;1%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;SW;14;83%;75%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;33;28;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SE;14;76%;66%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;NE;13;55%;14%;9

Hyderabad, India;Overcast, a t-storm;32;22;A t-storm in spots;29;23;NW;8;76%;79%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;35;23;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;N;15;44%;1%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;24;18;Clearing;25;21;NE;17;62%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;9;69%;85%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;38;29;Mostly sunny, warm;36;28;NNW;13;55%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Not as warm;26;12;Rather cloudy;28;14;SW;19;39%;56%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;10;Sunny and nice;29;8;NW;8;12%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;WSW;17;60%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;30;19;A t-storm in spots;29;19;SSE;8;73%;56%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;40;27;Mostly sunny;39;27;NE;15;23%;10%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;16;12;Pleasant and warmer;21;8;E;15;48%;7%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;28;A t-storm in spots;32;28;ESE;16;69%;73%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;31;22;A stray thunderstorm;31;22;WSW;12;59%;56%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;36;28;A t-storm in spots;35;28;SW;9;67%;63%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;N;7;74%;72%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;14;-1;A shower or two;14;1;E;11;56%;67%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;18;76%;83%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds breaking;19;15;Mostly cloudy;19;15;S;14;76%;7%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Increasing clouds;26;16;Mostly sunny;25;15;NNW;14;61%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;22;14;Cloudy;17;12;NE;12;84%;34%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;29;17;Sunny and very warm;33;18;N;10;27%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;22;Clouds and sun;27;22;WSW;11;73%;35%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny;29;15;N;6;32%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;30;27;Brief p.m. showers;31;27;W;14;69%;84%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SSW;8;81%;68%;6

Manila, Philippines;Warmer;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NE;10;73%;73%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;18;11;A little rain;15;5;WSW;17;65%;78%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;24;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;SSE;7;59%;88%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;26;An afternoon shower;32;26;WSW;9;70%;55%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Turning out cloudy;18;8;Partial sunshine;18;7;E;16;63%;12%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny;29;25;S;16;71%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;20;13;Decreasing clouds;20;13;ESE;9;77%;3%;7

Montreal, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;30;19;Sunshine;31;19;SSW;3;68%;3%;4

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;Clouds and sun;14;7;NNE;8;51%;16%;3

Mumbai, India;Thundershower;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;24;N;12;79%;61%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;27;12;Clouds and sun;28;13;ENE;13;42%;12%;14

New York, United States;Sunny;32;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;E;10;60%;3%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;31;19;Becoming cloudy;31;21;NW;12;50%;19%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;5;0;A little rain;5;-1;NW;10;77%;67%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;28;17;Sunshine, pleasant;29;16;NNW;7;59%;4%;6

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;15;12;Cloudy with a shower;14;9;NE;10;76%;82%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny;31;17;Partly sunny;32;17;SW;8;67%;4%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;25;A few showers;29;25;E;24;81%;90%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;S;10;83%;89%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;32;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;ENE;10;73%;71%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;23;12;Spotty showers;17;12;WNW;4;68%;85%;2

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Some sun, showers;17;8;SSE;14;69%;70%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;31;25;A heavy thunderstorm;29;24;S;16;86%;68%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little rain;31;24;A shower in spots;32;24;SE;13;69%;63%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;ESE;9;54%;55%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;13;10;Fog, then some sun;16;9;SE;8;71%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;28;17;A t-storm or two;27;15;NE;7;81%;64%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;22;13;Cloudy with a shower;21;12;ENE;15;48%;83%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;27;17;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;S;11;70%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;27;23;A shower or two;29;24;SSE;17;61%;82%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;8;A little rain;12;9;SE;31;73%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and pleasant;19;8;Mostly sunny;17;7;E;12;75%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;26;20;Partly sunny;27;20;ENE;14;63%;10%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;38;21;Plenty of sun;38;21;ENE;9;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;23;12;Partly sunny;25;13;NW;11;64%;12%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and nice;18;7;Sunny and nice;17;8;ENE;9;81%;4%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and nice;24;13;Sunny and beautiful;24;14;SW;12;56%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;E;8;83%;83%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;32;26;A few showers;32;26;SE;14;76%;81%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;22;18;Rain and a t-storm;22;18;SSW;3;99%;79%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;28;11;Mostly sunny;27;14;NNE;11;18%;5%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cooler;21;9;Mostly sunny;24;10;WSW;6;42%;8%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NE;10;80%;83%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;15;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;NNW;11;60%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Variable cloudiness;21;14;A thick cloud cover;19;15;S;9;81%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Periods of sun;28;19;Mostly sunny, humid;29;20;ENE;5;64%;20%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;23;22;Rain and drizzle;26;23;WNW;15;93%;96%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Rather cloudy;33;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;E;9;73%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;24;9;Partly sunny;20;10;ESE;14;58%;44%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;E;17;77%;78%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;18;11;Partly sunny;17;11;E;12;74%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;30;17;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;WSW;20;27%;22%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;35;27;Periods of sun;35;26;SSE;9;60%;21%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and beautiful;18;8;Mostly sunny, nice;17;7;ESE;12;83%;1%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;27;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;N;11;28%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;30;17;A t-storm around;26;15;NNE;9;57%;55%;5

Tehran, Iran;Nice with sunshine;31;20;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;SSW;10;13%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny;29;21;N;12;50%;1%;7

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;27;14;Showers and t-storms;23;14;E;8;60%;85%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;25;20;Partly sunny, humid;26;19;S;13;73%;66%;6

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;28;20;Increasing clouds;27;19;NNE;8;79%;6%;4

Tripoli, Libya;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Sunny and delightful;29;21;NE;8;67%;2%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;A strong t-storm;29;18;Mostly sunny;28;17;WNW;17;52%;3%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and warmer;21;1;Much colder;5;-9;NW;21;45%;42%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;18;12;Rain and drizzle;16;13;E;8;77%;66%;1

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;18;9;Fog, then some sun;18;10;SE;12;66%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SE;8;75%;65%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;18;8;Partly sunny;17;8;E;17;68%;15%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;17;11;An afternoon shower;16;11;E;15;84%;52%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;16;13;Very windy;16;13;NNW;49;88%;94%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;Thunderstorm;31;24;WSW;8;84%;86%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;28;14;A t-storm in spots;26;12;NE;5;42%;47%;5

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius