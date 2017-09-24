Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 24, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;86;75;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SW;8;82%;74%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and warm;104;82;Sunny and very warm;103;81;NNE;7;39%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;88;64;Partly sunny;93;68;W;4;28%;2%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;77;61;Nice with sunshine;79;63;ESE;5;46%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;68;49;Periods of sun;65;51;NE;9;84%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;57;44;Rain tapering off;54;39;ESE;6;73%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;93;63;Sunshine, very warm;92;64;WSW;5;18%;5%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;43;23;Cloudy and chilly;48;27;E;8;49%;4%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid and warmer;86;67;Mostly sunny;88;66;ESE;7;54%;11%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;80;62;Partly sunny;79;65;NNW;8;47%;60%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;65;55;Nice with some sun;68;58;NW;11;71%;57%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;105;77;Mostly sunny;107;75;NNE;8;17%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;92;74;Spotty showers;85;73;SSW;6;80%;84%;4

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;81;69;Couple of t-storms;79;68;W;9;81%;91%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Downpours;93;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;SW;6;73%;68%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;78;64;Showers and t-storms;77;64;ENE;8;80%;70%;5

Beijing, China;Mainly cloudy, warm;84;64;Cloudy and very warm;82;66;SE;5;65%;41%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Inc. clouds;70;52;Partly sunny;69;54;E;6;65%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;65;53;Spotty showers;61;53;ESE;7;80%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;64;46;Cloudy;70;45;ESE;8;60%;42%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;84;60;Mostly sunny, nice;83;59;E;10;34%;1%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;61;51;Fog, then some sun;63;51;ENE;7;76%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;70;48;Partly sunny;68;49;NW;4;71%;14%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with sunshine;70;51;Partly sunny;72;56;NE;9;49%;37%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;64;50;Some sun, fog early;65;50;ENE;6;70%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;71;61;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;ESE;6;69%;4%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;88;64;A t-storm around;89;68;NNW;5;29%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;81;64;Partly sunny;82;67;NE;6;63%;5%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;89;69;Partly sunny;91;72;NNE;8;36%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;64;53;Rain and drizzle;60;48;SSW;12;65%;80%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;69;A t-storm in spots;84;70;ESE;4;56%;50%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;88;79;Couple of t-storms;90;79;SW;5;78%;85%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunny and very warm;88;69;Partly sunny, warm;86;69;SSE;6;54%;14%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;87;78;Downpours;85;78;SSW;10;83%;95%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;65;51;A passing shower;62;53;E;12;75%;82%;3

Dakar, Senegal;A p.m. t-storm;85;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;78;SW;4;78%;66%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;93;74;Partly sunny;91;75;SE;8;57%;14%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;88;72;Some sun, a shower;86;71;ESE;8;75%;45%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;Mostly sunny;96;74;W;8;58%;0%;8

Denver, United States;A touch of rain;53;43;A shower in spots;55;41;E;6;73%;59%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;94;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;96;83;NNW;4;64%;89%;7

Dili, East Timor;A shower or two;95;71;An afternoon shower;90;69;E;5;59%;53%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;62;46;Partly sunny;62;48;SSE;7;83%;9%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;87;54;Sunshine, pleasant;81;54;N;6;21%;2%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;74;65;Mostly sunny;79;67;W;6;77%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;93;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SSE;5;81%;79%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;85;53;Mostly sunny, nice;86;57;NNE;6;42%;2%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;72;A t-storm in spots;87;73;S;4;74%;57%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;62;48;Mostly sunny;60;49;ENE;10;84%;1%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;86;77;A shower or t-storm;86;76;SW;9;83%;75%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;91;82;A t-storm in spots;90;81;SE;9;76%;66%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;88;74;Mostly sunny;88;74;NE;8;55%;14%;9

Hyderabad, India;Overcast, a t-storm;90;72;A t-storm in spots;85;73;NW;5;76%;79%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;94;73;Plenty of sunshine;95;69;N;10;44%;1%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;76;64;Clearing;77;70;NE;10;62%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;ENE;6;69%;85%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;100;84;Mostly sunny, warm;96;83;NNW;8;55%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Not as warm;78;54;Rather cloudy;82;57;SW;12;39%;56%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;91;49;Sunny and nice;85;47;NW;5;12%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;88;78;Mostly sunny;90;79;WSW;10;60%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;86;67;A t-storm in spots;84;67;SSE;5;73%;56%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;104;80;Mostly sunny;103;80;NE;9;23%;10%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;61;54;Pleasant and warmer;70;46;E;9;48%;7%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;82;A t-storm in spots;90;83;ESE;10;69%;73%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;88;72;A stray thunderstorm;88;72;WSW;7;59%;56%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;97;82;A t-storm in spots;96;82;SW;5;67%;63%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A t-storm in spots;91;75;N;5;74%;72%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;58;31;A shower or two;57;34;E;7;56%;67%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A t-storm in spots;85;76;SW;11;76%;83%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds breaking;66;59;Mostly cloudy;66;58;S;8;76%;7%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Increasing clouds;79;61;Mostly sunny;78;58;NNW;9;61%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;72;57;Cloudy;63;53;NE;7;84%;34%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;85;63;Sunny and very warm;92;65;N;6;27%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;72;Clouds and sun;81;72;WSW;7;73%;35%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;86;60;Mostly sunny;84;59;N;4;32%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;87;81;Brief p.m. showers;87;81;W;8;69%;84%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;87;74;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SSW;5;81%;68%;6

Manila, Philippines;Warmer;91;79;A t-storm in spots;90;78;NE;6;73%;73%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;65;52;A little rain;60;42;WSW;11;65%;78%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;74;58;A t-storm in spots;75;58;SSE;4;59%;88%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;79;An afternoon shower;90;78;WSW;6;70%;55%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Turning out cloudy;64;47;Partial sunshine;64;44;E;10;63%;12%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;84;77;Partly sunny;85;76;S;10;71%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;68;55;Decreasing clouds;68;55;ESE;6;77%;3%;7

Montreal, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;87;67;Sunshine;88;66;SSW;2;68%;3%;4

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;60;38;Clouds and sun;57;45;NNE;5;51%;16%;3

Mumbai, India;Thundershower;88;79;A t-storm in spots;87;76;N;7;79%;61%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;81;53;Clouds and sun;82;55;ENE;8;42%;12%;14

New York, United States;Sunny;90;71;Mostly sunny;86;71;E;6;60%;3%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;88;66;Becoming cloudy;87;69;NW;7;50%;19%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;40;32;A little rain;41;30;NW;6;77%;67%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;82;63;Sunshine, pleasant;84;61;NNW;4;59%;4%;6

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;59;54;Cloudy with a shower;58;49;NE;6;76%;82%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny;88;62;Partly sunny;89;62;SW;5;67%;4%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;77;A few showers;83;78;E;15;81%;90%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;86;76;Showers and t-storms;87;75;S;6;83%;89%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;90;75;Afternoon showers;90;76;ENE;6;73%;71%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;73;54;Spotty showers;62;54;WNW;3;68%;85%;2

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;60;48;Some sun, showers;62;47;SSE;9;69%;70%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;88;76;A heavy thunderstorm;85;75;S;10;86%;68%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little rain;88;75;A shower in spots;90;76;SE;8;69%;63%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;77;A t-storm in spots;93;77;ESE;6;54%;55%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;56;50;Fog, then some sun;61;48;SE;5;71%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;82;62;A t-storm or two;81;59;NE;4;81%;64%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;72;56;Cloudy with a shower;69;54;ENE;9;48%;83%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;81;62;Sunshine, pleasant;78;59;S;7;70%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;81;74;A shower or two;84;74;SSE;11;61%;82%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;52;47;A little rain;53;48;SE;19;73%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and pleasant;66;46;Mostly sunny;63;45;E;7;75%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;79;67;Partly sunny;81;67;ENE;9;63%;10%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;101;71;Plenty of sun;100;70;ENE;5;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;74;54;Partly sunny;76;56;NW;7;64%;12%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and nice;64;45;Sunny and nice;63;46;ENE;6;81%;4%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and nice;75;56;Sunny and beautiful;75;58;SW;7;56%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;74;64;Showers and t-storms;75;65;E;5;83%;83%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;90;80;A few showers;89;79;SE;9;76%;81%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;72;65;Rain and a t-storm;71;64;SSW;2;99%;79%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;82;53;Mostly sunny;81;57;NNE;7;18%;5%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cooler;70;48;Mostly sunny;76;51;WSW;4;42%;8%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A t-storm in spots;86;76;NE;6;80%;83%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;59;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;NNW;7;60%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Variable cloudiness;69;57;A thick cloud cover;65;58;S;6;81%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Periods of sun;83;66;Mostly sunny, humid;84;67;ENE;3;64%;20%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;73;72;Rain and drizzle;79;73;WNW;9;93%;96%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Rather cloudy;91;81;A t-storm in spots;89;81;E;6;73%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;75;49;Partly sunny;69;51;ESE;9;58%;44%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;86;77;A shower or two;86;77;E;11;77%;78%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;65;53;Partly sunny;63;52;E;8;74%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;86;63;Mostly sunny, warm;81;57;WSW;12;27%;22%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;94;81;Periods of sun;96;79;SSE;6;60%;21%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and beautiful;65;46;Mostly sunny, nice;63;45;ESE;7;83%;1%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;81;48;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;N;7;28%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;86;63;A t-storm around;78;59;NNE;6;57%;55%;5

Tehran, Iran;Nice with sunshine;88;69;Sunny and pleasant;87;67;SSW;6;13%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;83;69;Partly sunny;84;69;N;7;50%;1%;7

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;81;57;Showers and t-storms;74;57;E;5;60%;85%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;78;68;Partly sunny, humid;79;66;S;8;73%;66%;6

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;83;67;Increasing clouds;81;67;NNE;5;79%;6%;4

Tripoli, Libya;A t-storm in spots;83;70;Sunny and delightful;84;69;NE;5;67%;2%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;A strong t-storm;84;64;Mostly sunny;82;63;WNW;11;52%;3%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and warmer;70;33;Much colder;41;16;NW;13;45%;42%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;64;54;Rain and drizzle;61;55;E;5;77%;66%;1

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;64;48;Fog, then some sun;65;50;SE;8;66%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;90;76;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SE;5;75%;65%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;64;47;Partly sunny;63;46;E;11;68%;15%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;63;52;An afternoon shower;62;52;E;9;84%;52%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;60;56;Very windy;62;56;NNW;30;88%;94%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;Thunderstorm;87;76;WSW;5;84%;86%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;83;56;A t-storm in spots;78;54;NE;3;42%;47%;5

