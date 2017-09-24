Australia win toss and bat in 3rd ODI

INDORE, India (AP) — Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in the third one day international against India at Indore on Sunday.

India lead the five-match series 2-0 after a 26-run victory in the rain-affected first match at Chennai before winning by 50 runs in the second match at Kolkata.

The visitors made two changes to its lineup from the second ODI, with Aaron Finch coming in for Hilton Cartwright, and Peter Handscomb replacing wicketkeeper Matt Wade to strengthen the middle order.

India captain Virat Kohli leads an unchanged lineup as the hosts seek to win their ninth consecutive ODI and seal the series here.

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is predicted to suit the batsmen, but assist the spinners as the ball gets older.

Lineups:

India: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (captain), Travis Head, Peter Handscomb (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar