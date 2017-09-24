Japanese Peach Aviation to launch Taoyuan-Sapporo flights starting Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to reports from Central News Agency, Japan-based airline Peach Aviation will debut its Taoyuan-Sapporo flight service on Sunday and Taoyuan-Sendai flights on Monday. The round trip flights to Sapporo will be available every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and the Taoyuan-Sendai flights shall be available every week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

There were recent reports about the budget airline trying to expand its market in Taiwan as the airline claimed the Taiwanese are among its most frequent travelers. Therefore, to be able to attend to more customers the airline decided to increase the number of flights and include more destinations for the travelers to choose from.

The reports also claimed that the company plans to double the current number of flights, which is 19, by 2020.

The airline at present operates only 13 international routes, of which four are to and from Taiwan.