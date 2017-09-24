  1. Home
Taiwan's weather to cool down soon

Cooler weather approaching next week

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/09/24 15:56

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau, the weather will get cooler starting the middle of next week, but until then weather will still remain hot and temperatures will remain high. 

The high temperatures as reported by the CWB on Sunday will remain 35-36 degrees Celsius in western and eastern Taiwan, and people are urged to stay hydrated throughout. 

Occasional thunderstorms are possible in south and central Taiwan. It also reported that the weather in north Taiwan shall be cooler from Thursday as a result of approaching northeastern winds which are also likely to bring occasional rains to the northern and eastern areas. 

 
