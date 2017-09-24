BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA-TRUMP THREATS

TOKYO — Declare China a currency manipulator? Hasn't happened. Make Japan and South Korea pay more to host U.S. troops? Hasn't happened. Unleash fire and fury on North Korea? Hasn't happened — at least not yet. Asia is getting used to living with Donald Trump's broadsides, though it can't shrug them off completely. Many people are unnerved, but not panicked, by his latest exchange of threats with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. By Ken Moritsugu. SENT: 790 words, photos.

MYANMAR-ATTACKS-A PLACE OF HOPE AND TRAGEDY

SHAH PORIR DWIP, Bangladesh — From a distance you can see elegantly carved wooden boats bob gently in the waters that surround this coastal town at Bangladesh's southern tip. Across a sliver of the shimmering waters of the Bay of Bengal is Myanmar. These boats and this place can mean both hope and tragedy for the Rohingya Muslims who are desperate to escape the violence that has engulfed their lives in Myanmar's Rakhine state. By Muneeza Naqvi. SENT: 680 words, photos.

NKOREA-RALLY

PYONGYANG, North Korea — North Korea has held a large anti-U.S. rally in its capital city, backing its leader Kim Jong Un as he exchanges insult-laden threats with President Donald Trump. SENT: 210 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-FLIGHT DELAYS

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The main pipeline that delivers jet fuel to New Zealand's largest airport is operational again after a rupture was repaired. That should soon end a 10-day fuel shortage that has caused flights to be cancelled and disrupted the plans of thousands of travelers. By Nick Perry. SENT: 295 words, photos.

____

