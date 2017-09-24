Merkel bids for fourth term as Germans head to the polls

German chancellor Angela Merkel stands on stage in Greifswald, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. During the project week "resuscitation"' of the Medi
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls — and this election is also likely to see the farthest right-wing party in 60 years, the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany, win seats in parliament.
Merkel has campaigned on her record as chancellor for 12 years, emphasizing the country's record-low unemployment, strong economic growth, balanced budget and growing international importance.
That's helped keep her conservative bloc well atop the polls ahead of Sunday's election over the center-left Social Democrats of challenger Martin Schulz.
The latest polls have Merkel's bloc at 34 to 37 percent support, the Social Democrats with 21 to 22 percent and the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, with 10 to 13 percent support.