BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0830

Saturday's Major League Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE Los Angeles 000 000 101—2 5 1 Houston 100 040 10x—6 8 0

Norris, Paredes (4), Ramirez (6), Salas (7), D.Guerra (8) and Graterol, C.Perez; Morton, Sipp (8), Musgrove (8), Harris (9) and Gattis. W_Morton 13-7. L_Norris 2-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Upton 2. Houston, Gattis.

___

New York 000 030 011—5 7 0 Toronto 001 000 000—1 4 0

Gray, Green (7), Dav.Robertson (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; Biagini, D.Barnes (6), Loup (7), Mayza (8), Santos (8) and Lopez. W_Gray 10-11. L_Biagini 3-12. HRs_New York, Bird, Frazier. Toronto, Hernandez.

___

Cleveland 102 000 215—11 14 0 Seattle 000 001 012— 4 11 5

Carrasco, A.Miller (6), Goody (8), T.Olson (8), B.Shaw (8), Otero (9) and Gomes; A.Moore, Gonzales (5), Altavilla (7), Garton (8), Miranda (9) and Zunino. W_Carrasco 17-6. L_A.Moore 1-5. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez, Lindor, Gomes 2. Seattle, Cruz.

___

Minnesota 100 000 180—10 12 0 Detroit 200 001 001— 4 8 1

E.Santana, Busenitz (8), Moya (9) and J.Castro; Boyd, VerHagen (7), A.Wilson (8), Stumpf (8), Jimenez (8), B.Hardy (8), Lewicki (9) and Holaday. W_E.Santana 16-8. L_Stumpf 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Granite. Detroit, Navarro 2.

___

Kansas City 000 210 320—8 12 0 Chicago 100 000 100—2 8 0

Duffy, Moylan (7), Alexander (7), K.Herrera (8), Maurer (9) and S.Perez, Butera; Covey, Fry (7), Alburquerque (7), Holmberg (8), Beck (8) and K.Smith, Brantly. W_Duffy 9-9. L_Covey 0-7. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon.

___

Tampa Bay 003 000 204—9 10 3 Baltimore 100 000 005—6 12 2

Odorizzi, Kittredge (7), Romo (8), Cedeno (8), Whitley (9), Hunter (9), Colome (9) and Ramos, Casali; Hellickson, Bleier (7), Hart (8), Wright (8), Scott (9) and Castillo. W_Odorizzi 10-8. L_Hellickson 8-11. Sv_Colome (46). HRs_Tampa Bay, Morrison, Duda.

___

Texas 000 000 000—0 4 0 Oakland 010 000 00x—1 5 0

M.Gonzalez, Bush (7), Claudio (8) and Chirinos; R.Alcantara, Dull (6), Coulombe (7), Hatcher (8), Treinen (9) and Garneau. W_R.Alcantara 1-1. L_M.Gonzalez 8-12. Sv_Treinen (14). HRs_Oakland, Davis.

___

INTERLEAGUE Boston 100 003 100—5 7 0 Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 3 2

Rodriguez, C.Smith (8), J.Kelly (9) and Vazquez; Stephenson, Garrett (7), Farrell (9) and Barnhart. W_Rodriguez 6-6. L_Stephenson 5-6. HRs_Boston, Moreland.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 010 000 010 1—3 8 0 Milwaukee 100 000 001 2—4 11 1

(10 innings)

Hendricks, J.Wilson (7), Strop (8), W.Davis (9) and Contreras; Suter, Hughes (6), J.Barnes (7), Swarzak (8), J.Guerra (9), Jeffress (10) and Vogt. W_Jeffress 5-2. L_W.Davis 4-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Arcia, Shaw.

___

Philadelphia 100 010 000—2 8 0 Atlanta 000 001 03x—4 9 0

Alvarez, Siegrist (6), Morgan (7), L.Garcia (8), Milner (8) and Rupp; Teheran, Brothers (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Brothers 4-3. L_L.Garcia 2-5. Sv_Vizcaino (13). HRs_Atlanta, Ruiz.

___

St. Louis 201 003 000— 6 9 0 Pittsburgh 801 010 01x—11 14 2

Lynn, Lucas (1), Wainwright (2), Tuivailala (4), S.Alcantara (6), Cecil (7), Oh (8) and Molina, C.Kelly; Cole, Schugel (6), Hudson (6), Runzler (8), Neverauskas (8), Barbato (9), Leathersich (9) and E.Diaz. W_Cole 12-11. L_Lynn 11-8. HRs_St. Louis, Pham.

___

Washington 000 210 000 1—4 10 0 New York 003 000 000 0—3 8 0

(10 innings)

Strasburg, Albers (6), Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Solis (9), Doolittle (10) and Wieters; Syndergaard, Harvey (2), Smoker (6), Bradford (7), Blevins (8), Callahan (8), Familia (9), Rhame (10), McGowan (10) and Plawecki. W_Solis 1-0. L_Rhame 0-1. Sv_Doolittle (23). HRs_Washington, Lind, Wieters, Murphy.

___

Colorado 000 000 000—0 5 1 San Diego 000 011 03x—5 12 1

Bettis, Estevez (5), Freeland (6), Senzatela (6), McGee (7), Rusin (8), Ottavino (8) and Lucroy; Chacin, Stammen (7), Baumann (7), Yates (8), Hand (9) and Hedges. W_Chacin 13-10. L_Bettis 1-4.

___

Miami 005 200 221—12 12 1 Arizona 013 110 000— 6 7 4

Peters, Ellington (5), Steckenrider (7), Ziegler (8), J.Garcia (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto; T.Walker, Bracho (4), Shipley (5), De La Rosa (6), Hoover (7), Chafin (7), D.Hernandez (7), Barrett (9) and Iannetta. W_Ellington 1-1. L_T.Walker 9-9. HRs_Miami, Bour, Stanton. Arizona, Drury, Goldschmidt, Martinez.

___

San Francisco 100 010 000—2 9 0 Los Angeles 000 000 010—1 6 1

Bumgarner, Strickland (8), Dyson (9) and Posey; Ryu, Stripling (3), McCarthy (4), P.Baez (7), Buehler (8), Cingrani (9) and A.Barnes. W_Bumgarner 4-9. L_Ryu 5-8. Sv_Dyson (14). HRs_Los Angeles, Barnes.