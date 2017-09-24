Saudi Arabia says it shot down ballistic missile from Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it shot down a ballistic missile fired by Shiite rebels and their allies in Yemen during the kingdom's National Day.

A statement carried early Sunday by the state-run Saudi Press Agency said the missile targeted Khamis Mushait, a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia that's home to the King Khalid Air Base.

The statement says the missile "was intercepted and destroyed without any casualties" and Saudi forces later attacked the missile's launch site inside of Yemen.

A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Shiite rebels known as Houthis in Yemen since March 2015. The Houthis and their allies have access to a stockpile of Soviet-era Scud missiles and locally designed variants.

The war has killed more than 10,000 civilians. The United Nations has criticized Saudi-led airstrikes for killing civilians.