Life, death in balance for Mexico quake survivors

This photo released by Claudia Ponce Orozco on Sept. 23, 2017 shows her father Jose Luis Ponce posing for a photo with her in front of San Francisco's
In this 2016 selfie photo released by Rodrigo Solorzano shows his wife Brenda Clement holding their son Rodrigo Solorzano at home in Ttlaquiltenango,
In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, a car sits crushed from a building felled by a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico. Efforts continue at th
Family members embrace as they wait for news of their relatives outside a quake-collapsed seven-story building in Mexico City's Roma Norte neighborhoo
A man walks his bike past a building felled by a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Buildings collapsed in
A list of still missing persons is posted outside a quake-collapsed seven-story building in Mexico City's Roma Norte neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 22, 2
Rescuers race to save people believed to be still alive inside a collapsed office building in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, as night fal
Relatives of people being treated for earthquake-related injuries use a shelter set up across the street from the General Xoco Hospital where their lo
In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, a family attends the wake of an earthquake victim, under a tarpaulin serving as a makeshift shelter, in Jojutla, Morelos
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a hospital room blocks away from where he survived 26 hours buried under the rubble of his nine-story apartment building, Jose Luis Ponce lay sedated and on a respirator, alive but with fractures to multiple bones and damage to his lungs and a kidney.
"You said you would be with me always," his daughter, Claudia Ponce, 30, told him. "Now is not the moment to leave."
Across town in Mexico City, 58-year-old Julieta Calderas was also clinging to life Saturday morning. Crushed by a human stampede at a popular mall during Tuesday's harrowing 7.1-magnitude quake, doctors warned the family she was essentially brain dead. Still, her niece refused to believe she might not leave the hospital alive.
As rescuers dig through the remnants of 38 collapsed buildings in Mexico City, they have pulled dozens of lifeless bodies from the wreckage but numerous survivors, too. Mexico's marines, considered the nation's most elite troops, said they have recovered 102 bodies and rescued 115 people in the aftermath.