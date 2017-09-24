Mexico honors its greatest wrestler, El Santo, at centennial

TULANCINGO, Mexico (AP) — You may have never heard the name Rodolfo Guzman.

But his silver-masked alter ego, El Santo, was a larger-than-life presence in professional wrestling rings, in comics and on the silver screen, helping popularize Mexico's "lucha libre" around the world and entering the pantheon of pop culture icons.

"Lucha libre wouldn't be what it is today if it weren't for El Santo," said Roberto Shimizu, art director for the Old Toy Museum in Mexico City. "And for us Mexicans, El Santo is a figure of rectitude, of integrity, of dedication. He represents every virtue."

Even Mexico remains in shock from this week's devastating earthquake, the country has been quietly marking Saturday's centennial of the birth of El Santo, or the Saint.