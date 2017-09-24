Mexico honors its greatest wrestler, El Santo, at centennial

In this Sept. 12, 2017 photo, Roberto Shimizu leafs through pages of an El Santo comic book at the Old Toy Museum in Mexico City. The comic books fed
In this July 27, 2017 photo, a woman kisses El Hijo del Santo as other fans try to get a photo with him in downtown Mexico City. The El Santo family p
In this Sept. 6, 2017 photo, passengers on board a public bus look out the window at the open-air exhibit celebrating El Santo's centennial in Chapult
In this July 28, 2017 photo, the statue of El Santo , a lucha libre legend, stands in the neighborhood of Tepito in Mexico City. El Santo's legacy sta
In this July 27, 2017 photo, women hold photos of El Santo during an event celebrating his centennial in Mexico City. The government of Mexico City ho
In this July 28, 2017 photo, passengers walk by an El Santo mural at the Guerrero subway station in Mexico City. The Mexico City subway system unveile
In this Sept. 12, 2017 photo, lucha libre dolls are showcased in an art installation on display at the Old Toy Museum in Mexico City. The museum owns
In this Sept. 3, 2017 photo, a family wearing lucha libre masks pose at the El Santo photo exhibit in Chapultepec Park in Mexico City. Although he was
In this Sept. 17, 2017 photo, wrestler Aramis gets medical attention after jumping over the ropes to hit rival Pantera I during a lucha libre show in
In this Sept. 12, 2017 photo, images of El Santo exercising and several of his comic books are displayed at the Old Toy Museum in Mexico City. The mus
In this Sept. 6, 2017 photo, professional wrestlers practice at Hercules Moderno Gym in Mexico City. Many athletes follow the steps of El Santo and jo
In this July 27, 2017 photo, a woman takes a selfie with an original El Santo mask during an event celebrating the lucha libre fighter's centennial in
In this July 28, 2017 photo, bottles of El Santo mezcal are displayed at one of the three stores selling everything related to the famous luchador in
In this July 28, 2017 photo, a boy flexes his muscles at an El Santo art installation in Mexico City. A subway station unveiled this summer murals and
In this July 28, 2017 photo, a man poses in front of an El Santo mural inside the Guerrero subway station in Mexico City. The Mexico City subway syste
TULANCINGO, Mexico (AP) — You may have never heard the name Rodolfo Guzman.
But his silver-masked alter ego, El Santo, was a larger-than-life presence in professional wrestling rings, in comics and on the silver screen, helping popularize Mexico's "lucha libre" around the world and entering the pantheon of pop culture icons.
"Lucha libre wouldn't be what it is today if it weren't for El Santo," said Roberto Shimizu, art director for the Old Toy Museum in Mexico City. "And for us Mexicans, El Santo is a figure of rectitude, of integrity, of dedication. He represents every virtue."
Even Mexico remains in shock from this week's devastating earthquake, the country has been quietly marking Saturday's centennial of the birth of El Santo, or the Saint.