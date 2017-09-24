  1. Home
Nearly 20,000 people participate in Sun Moon Lake swim in central Taiwan

Nearly 20,000 swimmers participated in the annual Sun Moon Lake mass swimming event on Sunday morning.

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/09/24 11:02

Nearly 20,000 swimmers participated in an annual Sun Moon Lake mass swimming event in Nantou County, central Taiwan on Sunday morning. (By Central News Agency)

Now in its 34th year, the cross-lake Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival event takes place around the Mid Autumn Festival every year and has attracted swimming enthusiasts from all over Taiwan and around the world to participate.

A total of 19,862 swimmers attempted the 3 km swim this year, including 896 foreign swimmers hailing from 36 countries, 243 physically challenged persons as well as Taiwan's former president Ma Ying-jeou, who participated for the 5th time.  

Former president of Taiwan, Ma Ying-jeou, participates in the Sun Moon Lake mass swim. 
 
Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival
Sun Moon Lake

