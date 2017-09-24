BC-SOC--Argentine Results

  1. Home
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Temperley 1, Rosario Central 1

Friday's Match

Belgrano 0, Tigre 0

Saturday's Matches

Patronato Parana 2, Atletico Tucuman 1

Huracan 0, Santa Fe 0

Arsenal 0, Temperley 1

CA Chacarita Juniors 0, Talleres 1

Velez Sarsfield 0, Boca Juniors 4

Godoy Cruz 1, Independiente 0

Sunday's Matches

Colon vs. Defensa y Justicia

Olimpo vs. Gimnasia

Rosario Central vs. Banfield

River Plate vs. Argentinos Jrs

Racing Club vs. San Martin

Monday's Match

Lanus vs. Newell's