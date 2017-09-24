BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Temperley 1, Rosario Central 1
|Friday's Match
Belgrano 0, Tigre 0
|Saturday's Matches
Patronato Parana 2, Atletico Tucuman 1
Huracan 0, Santa Fe 0
Arsenal 0, Temperley 1
CA Chacarita Juniors 0, Talleres 1
Velez Sarsfield 0, Boca Juniors 4
Godoy Cruz 1, Independiente 0
|Sunday's Matches
Colon vs. Defensa y Justicia
Olimpo vs. Gimnasia
Rosario Central vs. Banfield
River Plate vs. Argentinos Jrs
Racing Club vs. San Martin
|Monday's Match
Lanus vs. Newell's