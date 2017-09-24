BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|1
|12
|River Plate
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|9
|Patronato Parana
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|5
|9
|Santa Fe
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|2
|8
|Talleres
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|7
|Huracan
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|7
|Velez Sarsfield
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|7
|Belgrano
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|7
|Banfield
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|6
|Godoy Cruz
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|6
|Colon
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|San Lorenzo
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Racing Club
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|4
|Newell's
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Independiente
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Estudiantes
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Defensa y Justicia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|7
|4
|Atletico Tucuman
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|4
|Temperley
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|4
|Rosario Central
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|San Martin
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Lanus
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Chacarita Jrs
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Tigre
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|2
|Gimnasia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|8
|1
|Olimpo
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|1
|Argentinos Jrs
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|Arsenal
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
Temperley 1, Rosario Central 1
|Friday, Sept. 22
Belgrano 0, Tigre 0
|Saturday, Sept. 23
Patronato Parana 2, Atletico Tucuman 1
Huracan 0, Santa Fe 0
Arsenal 0, Temperley 1
Chacarita Jrs 0, Talleres 1
Velez Sarsfield 0, Boca Juniors 4
Godoy Cruz 1, Independiente 0
|Sunday, Sept. 24
Colon vs. Defensa y Justicia 1405 GMT
Olimpo vs. Gimnasia 1705 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Banfield 1905 GMT
River Plate vs. Argentinos Jrs 2105 GMT
Racing Club vs. San Martin 2305 GMT
|Monday, Sept. 25
Lanus vs. Newell's 2205 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 26
Estudiantes vs. San Lorenzo 0005 GMT