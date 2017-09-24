BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/09/24 09:47
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 4 4 0 0 12 1 12
River Plate 3 3 0 0 7 2 9
Patronato Parana 4 3 0 1 7 5 9
Santa Fe 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
Talleres 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
Huracan 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
Velez Sarsfield 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
Belgrano 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
Banfield 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
Godoy Cruz 4 2 0 2 5 7 6
Colon 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
San Lorenzo 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
Racing Club 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
Newell's 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
Independiente 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
Estudiantes 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Defensa y Justicia 3 1 1 1 6 7 4
Atletico Tucuman 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
Temperley 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
Rosario Central 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
San Martin 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
Lanus 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
Chacarita Jrs 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Tigre 4 0 2 2 2 7 2
Gimnasia 3 0 1 2 5 8 1
Olimpo 3 0 1 2 1 6 1
Argentinos Jrs 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
Arsenal 4 0 0 4 1 5 0
Tuesday, Sept. 19

Temperley 1, Rosario Central 1

Friday, Sept. 22

Belgrano 0, Tigre 0

Saturday, Sept. 23

Patronato Parana 2, Atletico Tucuman 1

Huracan 0, Santa Fe 0

Arsenal 0, Temperley 1

Chacarita Jrs 0, Talleres 1

Velez Sarsfield 0, Boca Juniors 4

Godoy Cruz 1, Independiente 0

Sunday, Sept. 24

Colon vs. Defensa y Justicia 1405 GMT

Olimpo vs. Gimnasia 1705 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Banfield 1905 GMT

River Plate vs. Argentinos Jrs 2105 GMT

Racing Club vs. San Martin 2305 GMT

Monday, Sept. 25

Lanus vs. Newell's 2205 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Estudiantes vs. San Lorenzo 0005 GMT