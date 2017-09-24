Repairs to New Zealand pipeline ease airport fuel shortage

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The main pipeline that delivers jet fuel to New Zealand's largest airport is operational again after a rupture was repaired. That should soon end a fuel shortage that has caused about 140 flights to be cancelled and disrupted the plans of thousands of travelers.

Pipeline owners Refining New Zealand says the first batch of fuel to travel through the pipeline since the repair arrived in Auckland on Sunday. The company says it will take a few days for production levels to return to normal.

The pipeline ruptured 10 days ago, prompting fuel companies to ration airlines operating from Auckland Airport to 30 percent of their usual jet fuel supply. As well as canceling dozens of flights, airlines also delayed other flights and rerouted some planes to refuel at other airports.