Romanian beauty crowned as Miss Global Charity Queen 2017

The beauty from Romania was crowned as Miss Global Charity Queen 2017 in offshore Penghu County Saturday, a contest that saw representatives from more than 40 countries around the world.



The final contest took stage at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Penghu's Magong City, where Elisabeta Eliza Ancau from Romania edged past four other finalists to win this year's crown.



The Global Charity Queen, sponsored by the Penghu County government, was designed to promote Penghu's tourism resources and the 2018 World Congress of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World Club.



Ancau will receive a one-year contract to serve as an official ambassador for the world congress, which will be staged in Penghu in October next year.



Despite not making it to the finals, Taiwan's beauty Nian Yu-ling (粘育綾) was nevertheless awarded for "Best Popularity" during the contest.



Speaking after the event, Nian said she was happy to get to know so many people from different countries, adding that the people of Penghu are warm and friendly.



It was the first time Penghu has hosted such a grand international beauty pageant, which presented a great opportunity to showcase Penghu's cultural and natural assets on the world stage.