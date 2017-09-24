FBI arrests Georgia man accused of killing infant daughter

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Georgia man accused of killing his 3-month-old daughter.

The FBI said in a news release Saturday that 44-year-old Charles Hamilton was arrested after stepping off a Delta Airlines flight that had just arrived in Atlanta from the Dominican Republic. He had been missing since Sept. 12.

Authorities said Adriana Hamilton was rushed to the hospital on Sept. 9. She died Sept 13.

Neighbors said Hamilton came running out of an apartment asking them to call 911. He claimed his daughter wasn't breathing well and told them he may have put a blanket around her too tightly.

Officers say an autopsy revealed she suffered broken ribs and bleeding on the brain.

The FBI said Hamilton will be returned to Gwinnet County to face charges of murder, cruelty to children and aggravated battery.