WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Former Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata showcases his skills with a hat trick as Chelsea defeats Stoke 4-0, drawing him level with Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Aguero with six EPL goals. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 720 words, photos. With 8 match separates.

— With:

— SOC--MAN UNITED-RACISM — Man U to check CCTV to find offensive Lukaku chant culprits. SENT: 200 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Girona succeeds in stopping Barcelona star Lionel Messi from scoring. If only it could have avoided its own net as well. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 560 words, photos. With 2 match separates.

— With:

— SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP — Classy Dortmund warns Real Madrid with 6-1 rout of 'Gladbach. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 590 words, photos.

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Dybala scores again as Juventus wins 4-0, Napoli perfect too. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 570 words, photos.

— SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP — Uninspired PSG held by gritty Montpellier to 0-0. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 440 words.

— SOC--SCOTTISH ROUNDUP — Celtic maintains derby dominance with 2-0 win over Rangers. SENT: 160 words.

TRUMP-WARRIORS-WHITE HOUSE

SOMERSET, New Jersey — President Donald Trump doubles down on denouncing protests by NFL players and rescinds NBA star Stephen Curry's White House invitation, a series of tweets that quickly inflames American football and basketball stars and even prompts LeBron James to call the president a "bum." By Catherine Lucey and Tim Reynolds. SENT: 1200 words, photos.

— With:

— TRUMP FOOTBALL — NFL commissioner, players' union angrily denounce Trump. By Catherine Lucey. SENT: 870 words, photos.

— TRUMP-SPORTS-QUOTEBOX — SENT: 810 words.

GLF--TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

ATLANTA — Paul Casey shoots a 5-under 65 to build a two-shot lead in the Tour Championship. That leaves him one round away from ending eight years without winning on the U.S. PGA Tour in the biggest way possible. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 701 words, photos.

BOX--PARKER-FURY

MANCHESTER, England — Joseph Parker of New Zealand retains his WBO heavyweight title by beating Hughie Fury of Britain by a majority decision. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 235 word, photos.

— CYC--WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS — Chantal Blaak gives Dutch another world cycling title. SENT: 530 words.

