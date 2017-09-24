BC-GLF--Portugal Masters Scores

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Leading scores on Saturday in the Portugal Masters, a European Tour event at 7,146-yard, par-71 Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Club:
|Third Round
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark
|66-65-68
|—199
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|64-69-67
|—200
|Nino Bertasio, Itay
|65-65-71
|—201
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|66-67-68
|—201
|Marc Warren, Scotland
|67-64-70
|—201
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|64-68-70
|—202
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|66-68-68
|—202
|Graeme Storm, England
|67-66-69
|—202
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|69-65-68
|—202
|Wu Ashun, China
|65-70-67
|—202
|Chris Paisley, England
|70-65-67
|—202
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|69-64-70
|—203
|Jose-Felipe Lima, Portugal
|69-66-68
|—203
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|68-71-64
|—203
|Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand
|69-68-66
|—203
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|69-70-64
|—203