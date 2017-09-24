BC-GLF--Portugal Masters Scores

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/09/24 06:53
VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Leading scores on Saturday in the Portugal Masters, a European Tour event at 7,146-yard, par-71 Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Club:

Third Round
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 66-65-68 —199
George Coetzee, South Africa 64-69-67 —200
Nino Bertasio, Itay 65-65-71 —201
Eddie Pepperell, England 66-67-68 —201
Marc Warren, Scotland 67-64-70 —201
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 64-68-70 —202
Nacho Elvira, Spain 66-68-68 —202
Graeme Storm, England 67-66-69 —202
Thomas Detry, Belgium 69-65-68 —202
Wu Ashun, China 65-70-67 —202
Chris Paisley, England 70-65-67 —202
Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-64-70 —203
Jose-Felipe Lima, Portugal 69-66-68 —203
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 68-71-64 —203
Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand 69-68-66 —203
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 69-70-64 —203