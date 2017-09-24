Demi Lovato to help war-scarred children in Iraq

NEW YORK (AP) — Demi Lovato has been named a Global Citizen mental health ambassador at the organization's music festival in New York City's Central Park.

The singer who has struggled with mental health issues herself was named Saturday. She will help fund expansion of a Save the Children pilot program that encourages violence-scarred, internally displaced children in Iraq to process trauma through drawing, painting, music and other art forms. Lovato told the crowd the world must come together to end the stigma of mental illness.

Since 2014, more than 3 million people in Iraq have been displaced within the country due to war and conflict.