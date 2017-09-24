Dynamo-NYC FC, Sums

|Houston
|1
|0—1
|New York City
|1
|0—1
First half_1, New York City, Moralez, 5 (Struna), 6th minute. 2, Houston, Manotas, 9 (Sanchez), 16th.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Houston, Tyler Deric, Joe Willis; New York City, Sean Johnson, Eirik Johansen.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Craig Lowry. 4th Official_Jorge Gonzalez.
A_10,165 (40,642)
___
|Lineups
Houston_Tyler Deric; Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley, A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado; Alex (Andrew Wenger, 74th), Juan Cabezas, Boniek Garcia (Eric Alexander, 52nd), Tomas Martinez; Mauro Manotas, Vicente Sanchez (Alberth Elis, 65th).
New York City_Sean Johnson; Frederic Brillant, Alexander Callens, Andraz Struna (Robert James Allen, 71st), Ben Sweat; Jack Harrison, Thomas McNamara (Rodney Wallace, 65th), Maxi Moralez, Andrea Pirlo, Alexander Ring; David Villa (Khiry Shelton, 84th).