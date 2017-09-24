The Latest: Milo Yiannopoulos to hold rally at UC Berkeley

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on plans for a "Free Speech Week" at the University of California, Berkeley (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos says he plans to hold a rally at the University of California, Berkeley after a student group who planned a week of events with him pulled out.

His announcement Saturday added to the confusing back-and-forth about the "Free Speech Week" event at the UC Berkeley campus.

A university spokesman said earlier in the day that the Berkeley Patriot student organization told administrators that the four-day event scheduled to start Sunday had been canceled.

Yiannopoulos says he won't be deterred and will host the event "come hell or high water." The rally is scheduled for noon Sunday on Sproul Plaza.

Since February, four political demonstrations have turned violent with masked anarchists rioting on campus.

___

10:40 a.m.

Confusion swirls around the "Free Speech Week" event at the University of California, Berkeley with the school saying the event has been canceled, but a featured speaker insists it will go on.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said Saturday that the Berkeley Patriot student organization told university administrators that the four-day event scheduled to start Sunday had been canceled.

But the event's co-organizer, right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, says in a Facebook post that while the student group may have pulled out, "I and my speakers have not."

Some headline speakers, including Ann Coulter, have backed away from the event or said their names were listed without their knowledge.

Yiannopoulos' attempt to speak at Berkeley in February was shut down by masked anarchists who rioted on campus.