Mexican architects, engineers rush to inspect buildings

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of architects and engineers are rushing to do triage, diagnose and classify some very worrisome patients: the thousands of buildings in Mexico City that have suffered cracks of varying size and seriousness in the 7.1 magnitude quake that struck on Sept. 19.

The quake turned the city into a vast hospital of buildings. Thirty-eight buildings completely collapsed. But it's the wounded structures that now have experts worried: Some could fall in coming weeks. Some could survive until the next earthquake, and then collapse with great loss of life.

Or some could just look a bit battered, though they are healthy, structurally speaking.

Experts like architect Víctor Marquez have been doing free checks of many damaged structures.