Prince Harry, Melania Trump at Invictus Games opening

TORONTO (AP) — Britain's Prince Harry and U.S. First Lady Melanie Trump are scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of Harry's Invictus Games for wounded veterans. But there's no indication Harry's girlfriend will be there.

Harry visited one of Canada's top mental health facilities before Saturday night's ceremony.

His actress girlfriend Meghan Markle lives in Toronto resident, but hasn't appeared with Harry since he arrived in the city. She recently told Vanity Fair they're in love.

U.S. Master Sgt. Brian Williams says Harry is following in his late mother Diana's footsteps with his charity work. Williams had his left leg amputated at the knee because of an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.

About 550 competitors from 17 countries are slated to compete in 12 sports.