UN peacekeepers in Congo hold record for rape, sex abuse

In this photo taken on Aug. 10, 2016, Bora, 22, poses for a portrait in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. Bora said she was just 11 when she bec
In this photo taken Aug. 10, 2016, Blandine poses for a portrait in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. Blandine said she was raped at age 15 by a
In this photo taken Aug. 11, 2016, 8-year-old Michael is hugged by his mother Blandine at their home in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. Michae
In this photo taken Aug. 10, 2016, people gather outside the UN compound in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. By virtue of being the largest U.N
In this photo taken Aug. 10, 2016, Abigail poses for a portrait in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. Now 24, Abigail said she became pregnant at
In this photo taken Aug. 10, 2016, Bora, 22, prepares do fetch water in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. Bora said she was just 11 when she bec
In this photo taken Aug. 10, 2016, 8-year-old Michael sits at his mother's house in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. Michael has never met his
In this photo taken Aug. 10, 2016, 8-year-old Michael, left, runs after his mother Blandine in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. Blandine said M
In this photo taken Aug. 10, 2016, a man stands at the entrance of a shop in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. By virtue of being the largest U.
In this photo taken Aug. 10, 2016, children play in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. By virtue of being the largest U.N. peacekeeping mission,
In this photo taken Aug. 10, 2016, a man refuels his truck in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. By virtue of being the largest U.N. peacekeeping
In this photo taken Aug 11, 2016, 26-year-old Angel poses for a portrait in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. Angel worked as a maid at the U.N
In this photo taken Aug. 10, 2016, a man stands at the entrance of a bar in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. Bars and night-clubs are off limit
BUNIA, Congo (AP) — The United Nation's sexual abuse and exploitation scandal among peacekeepers is back in the spotlight with fresh calls for reform.
In a yearlong investigation, The Associated Press found that despite promising reforms for more than a decade, the U.N. still fails to meet many of its pledges to stop the abuse or help victims, some of whom have been lost to a sprawling bureaucracy.
Cases disappear, or are handed off to the peacekeepers' home countries — which often do nothing.
If the U.N. sexual abuse crisis has an epicenter, it is Congo, where the scope of the problem first emerged — and where reforms have clearly fallen short.
Of the 2,000 sexual abuse complaints made against the U.N. worldwide over the past 12 years, more than 700 occurred in Congo.