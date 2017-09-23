WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — The two Manchester clubs share the lead and have identical records in the Premier League heading into the sixth round of games, with City hosting last-place Crystal Palace and United visiting Southampton. Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are also in action. By Sam Johnston. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1900 GMT, photos. Plus separate reports on Saturday's eight games.

GLF--TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

ATLANTA — Justin Thomas hit 5-iron to 6 feet for an eagle on the 18th hole at the Tour Championship and moved one step closer to a $10 million bonus. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 690 words, photos. Will be updated with Saturday's play.

BOX--PARKER-FURY

MANCHESTER, England — Joseph Parker of New Zealand makes the second defense of his WBO heavyweight title when he fights Britain's Hughie Fury, the cousin of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Both fighters are unbeaten. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

US--TRUMP-FOOTBALL

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem. And he's encouraging spectators to walk out in protest. By Jill Colvin and Catherine Lucey. SENT: 600 words, photo, video, audio.

SOC--MAN CITY-CRYSTAL PALACE

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City is a big favorite heading into a home match against Crystal Palace, which pits the teams in first and last place in the Premier League. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1630 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish leader Barcelona visits Liga newcomer Girona, while Real Madrid is at Alaves. In the early game, Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla in a clash of the second- and third-place sides. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 230 words. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1700 GMT, photos. With separates on Girona-Barcelona and Alaves-Real Madrid.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Juventus and Napoli are the only two sides still perfect in Serie A. Napoli visits promoted side Spal, while Juventus hosts city rival Torino. Roma welcomes Udinese in the early match. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund aims to maintain its excellent Bundesliga start against visiting Moenchengladbach. Dortmund hasn't conceded in five games so far. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2030 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain travels to Montpellier without the injured Neymar, looking to extend its perfect record to seven matches. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — Sporting Lisbon seeks a seventh win in as many matches in the Portuguese league when it visits Moreirense, while Benfica hosts Pacos Ferreira. UPCOMING: 130 words by 2400 GMT

SOC--SOLO SETTLES

Hope Solo has settled a grievance with U.S. Soccer over her suspension from the women's national team following comments she made at the Rio Olympics. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 550 words, photo.

HKN--CANUCKS-KINGS-CHINA

BEIJING — The Los Angeles Kings beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in penalties to win both of the NHL's first preseason games in China. SENT: 260 words, photos.

GLF--PRESIDENTS CUP

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey — Nick Price won the decisive match in an International team victory at the Presidents Cup nearly 20 years ago. That was the last victory, and now Price returns for the third time as captain to try to end the American dominance when the matches go to Liberty National. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 930 words, photos.

— GLF--Presidents Cup-Facts & Figures.

— GLF--Presidents Cup-US Capsules.

— GLF--Presidents Cup-International Capsules.

— GLF--Presidents Cup-Rosters.

GLF--PORTUGAL MASTERS

VILAMOURA, Portugal — Nino Bertasio leads the Portugal Masters by one shot entering its third round. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1900 GMT.

TEN--PAN PACIFIC OPEN

TOKYO — Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki upset top-ranked Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the final of the Pan Pacific Open on Saturday. Sixth-ranked Wozniacki will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Sunday's final. SENT: 220 words, photos.

TEN--MOSELLE OPEN

METZ, France — French player Benoit Paire faces Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Moselle Open, with Mischa Zverev taking on qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in the other semifinal. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1800 GMT.

MOT--ARAGON GP

ALCANIZ, Spain — Joint MotoGP points leaders Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso go for pole position in qualifying for the Aragon Grand Prix. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1500 GMT.

BBO--MLB CAPSULES

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their fifth straight NL West title, beating the San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Friday night as Cody Bellinger set an NL rookie record with his 39th home run. SENT: 1,860 words, photos.

