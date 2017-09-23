Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 23, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;83;74;A t-storm in spots;84;76;WSW;7;79%;64%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;102;86;Mostly sunny, warm;105;85;NE;6;33%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;86;59;Sunny and pleasant;88;65;N;4;38%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;81;66;A morning shower;77;62;E;7;63%;40%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Patchy fog, then sun;64;45;Mostly sunny;66;50;ENE;7;82%;18%;3

Anchorage, United States;Brief a.m. showers;56;46;Afternoon showers;58;43;S;7;81%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;93;63;Sunny and very warm;92;61;E;5;15%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;38;24;Mostly cloudy;44;22;ENE;6;42%;4%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or two;79;62;Warmer;89;67;E;4;58%;55%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny and beautiful;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;NE;6;52%;7%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;62;53;Partly sunny;66;55;WNW;10;69%;26%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;104;74;Mostly sunny, warm;105;77;N;11;18%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;90;73;Some sun;88;73;SW;6;70%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;85;69;Showers and t-storms;83;69;W;6;76%;85%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;A shower;89;77;W;6;75%;67%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;77;62;Partly sunny, humid;78;64;WSW;11;78%;3%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;81;61;Mainly cloudy, warm;84;64;E;6;60%;77%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;69;48;Variable clouds;68;53;NE;4;60%;66%;3

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;60;53;Cloudy;63;53;NNE;5;75%;76%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;66;48;Cloudy;64;47;SE;8;73%;65%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Pleasant and warmer;84;60;Increasing clouds;84;60;E;11;32%;1%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little p.m. rain;61;52;Fog, then some sun;60;50;ENE;7;82%;73%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;66;45;Mostly sunny;68;47;E;5;70%;5%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;70;46;Partly sunny;71;50;E;5;57%;28%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Occasional rain;60;49;Fog, then some sun;62;51;SSW;4;75%;55%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;70;56;Increasing clouds;71;59;ENE;10;69%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, warm;92;66;Mostly cloudy;90;65;NNW;5;24%;29%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;80;63;Mostly sunny;81;64;WSW;5;62%;3%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;89;71;Sunny and nice;90;70;N;9;30%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;68;47;Mostly cloudy;66;52;W;9;59%;66%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;70;A t-storm in spots;84;70;SSE;4;58%;64%;9

Chennai, India;A shower in the p.m.;97;79;Couple of t-storms;92;79;WSW;6;78%;89%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;89;71;Sunny and very warm;87;69;SE;7;58%;15%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A shower or t-storm;87;78;SSW;8;76%;91%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny intervals;60;52;Decreasing clouds;65;51;E;8;80%;67%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;A thunderstorm;85;77;NE;3;77%;80%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;93;76;Mostly sunny, warm;93;75;SE;8;56%;6%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;88;69;Mostly sunny, humid;89;70;SE;8;69%;28%;11

Delhi, India;Couple of t-storms;81;74;Sunny and pleasant;91;76;SSE;6;75%;1%;8

Denver, United States;A little rain;61;47;A touch of rain;55;43;NNE;7;87%;82%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;93;81;A t-storm in spots;94;81;SW;5;72%;72%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;96;71;A shower or two;92;70;NNE;5;62%;66%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mainly cloudy;64;55;A little a.m. rain;62;48;NW;6;88%;74%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;91;55;Mostly sunny;84;53;NNE;6;23%;26%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;74;65;A shower in the a.m.;75;63;NNE;12;81%;56%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;91;79;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SSE;4;70%;56%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;90;55;Sunny and pleasant;83;52;NE;9;44%;5%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;72;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ESE;5;72%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;63;48;Mostly sunny;58;48;ENE;11;83%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy a.m. showers;88;74;Thunderstorms;84;76;SW;9;84%;87%;3

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;90;82;A t-storm in spots;89;82;SE;14;80%;78%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;87;75;Mostly sunny;87;75;NE;12;55%;14%;9

Hyderabad, India;Couple of t-storms;88;72;A shower or t-storm;86;72;NNW;4;68%;78%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;96;72;Sunny;95;71;N;8;48%;5%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with sunshine;71;58;Pleasant and warmer;76;64;E;7;51%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;NNW;6;67%;74%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;102;86;Mostly sunny, warm;99;84;NNW;10;40%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;88;49;Not as warm;77;54;NW;10;47%;13%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;90;48;Sunny and pleasant;85;47;NNW;3;16%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;90;80;Mostly sunny, nice;91;80;WSW;10;60%;1%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;84;66;A t-storm in spots;85;67;SW;5;71%;70%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;100;83;Partly sunny;102;81;WSW;9;28%;11%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;66;56;Variable cloudiness;61;54;ENE;10;70%;31%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;91;82;E;8;63%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;87;74;Clouds and sun;87;73;WSW;7;63%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;95;81;A t-storm in spots;96;81;SSW;5;68%;63%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;90;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;E;5;72%;76%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;52;36;Some sun, a shower;55;31;ENE;7;65%;68%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A t-storm in spots;86;78;SW;11;77%;74%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;65;60;Clouds breaking;66;59;S;8;76%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with some sun;77;56;Partly sunny;78;62;NNW;6;57%;2%;5

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;65;53;Clouds and sun;69;55;E;9;64%;27%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;77;60;Plenty of sun;83;63;N;6;39%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Foggy this morning;81;72;Partial sunshine;82;73;W;7;73%;31%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and nice;83;61;Clouds and sun;85;60;W;4;35%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Increasing clouds;87;81;Brief p.m. showers;87;81;WNW;7;73%;90%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A thunderstorm;89;75;SW;5;75%;73%;9

Manila, Philippines;Couple of t-storms;84;78;Warmer;92;79;ESE;6;66%;63%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;84;54;Spotty showers;65;52;WNW;19;58%;86%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;75;58;A t-storm in spots;75;59;SSW;4;60%;71%;10

Miami, United States;Variable clouds;89;80;A morning t-storm;90;79;NE;7;71%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Nice with sunshine;65;47;Partly sunny;64;48;E;11;65%;6%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;A morning shower;84;77;SSW;11;74%;77%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer with sunshine;65;49;Mostly sunny;68;54;NE;8;69%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and very warm;83;66;Plenty of sunshine;86;66;W;4;66%;8%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunny;59;42;Plenty of sunshine;59;39;E;7;63%;1%;3

Mumbai, India;A morning t-storm;86;77;Nice with some sun;87;77;NNE;5;75%;44%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;83;52;Clouds and sun, nice;80;53;E;6;47%;15%;14

New York, United States;Sunny and very warm;86;69;Plenty of sunshine;90;72;S;6;52%;2%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;87;65;Sunshine and nice;87;66;WNW;7;48%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain/snow showers;38;28;A little p.m. rain;41;31;NW;8;84%;82%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;78;65;Nice with some sun;84;65;WNW;4;54%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy with a shower;58;53;Showers around;57;52;NNE;5;80%;83%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny;88;62;Plenty of sunshine;88;61;SW;7;68%;3%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;83;78;A shower in places;83;78;ESE;14;78%;88%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;77;A shower or t-storm;86;76;S;7;81%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;91;75;Brief a.m. showers;91;76;ENE;8;70%;78%;6

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;69;49;Partly sunny;72;52;E;5;68%;11%;4

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;61;50;Occasional rain;62;50;NW;10;78%;90%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;86;76;Thunderstorms;84;76;WSW;8;83%;91%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;A little rain;90;76;SSE;8;70%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;77;A t-storm in spots;94;77;ESE;5;56%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. rain;61;48;Rain and drizzle;57;49;WNW;6;83%;81%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;84;52;Not as warm;76;62;NE;4;67%;57%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;73;56;Occasional rain;70;54;SSE;9;47%;86%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;80;60;Mostly sunny, nice;81;62;S;6;65%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Occasional rain;82;73;A shower or two;82;72;SE;11;70%;80%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and breezy;57;52;A little rain;55;47;S;15;77%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Lots of sun, nice;64;47;Mostly sunny;64;46;E;6;76%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;86;69;Clouds and sunshine;79;67;SW;7;69%;5%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;105;73;Sunshine;102;70;NE;7;14%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;76;52;A shower or t-storm;76;54;NNW;5;65%;82%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and nice;61;44;Sunny and nice;62;43;E;6;79%;1%;2

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;72;55;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;WSW;7;52%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;65;Showers and t-storms;75;64;SSW;5;82%;86%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;89;80;A shower or two;90;79;SSE;10;72%;76%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;74;65;Showers and t-storms;71;64;ESE;5;100%;85%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;83;54;Sunshine, pleasant;82;52;NNE;8;14%;8%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;80;53;Clouds and sun;71;49;SW;4;53%;21%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;77;A t-storm in spots;85;77;E;7;80%;73%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;79;49;Clouds and sun, nice;80;60;NNW;5;49%;3%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;67;52;Variable cloudiness;67;56;ENE;4;70%;27%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;82;63;Partly sunny;81;67;WNW;5;63%;6%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;73;68;Heavy afternoon rain;73;72;SE;8;97%;95%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;91;80;A shower or t-storm;90;81;SE;6;74%;82%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Warmer;67;45;A shower or t-storm;73;50;SSE;5;52%;80%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;85;79;A few showers;85;79;E;8;80%;80%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;63;52;Mostly cloudy;63;52;E;7;78%;2%;2

Sydney, Australia;Warm with sunshine;87;71;Clouds and sun, warm;88;62;WSW;18;29%;2%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;95;81;Very hot;99;81;SSW;6;57%;18%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;66;46;Mostly sunny, nice;62;47;ESE;8;79%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;Sunny and nice;82;49;N;8;29%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;84;62;Clouds and sun, warm;82;62;N;6;49%;32%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;89;67;Sunny and nice;88;68;E;6;11%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;84;70;Sunny and pleasant;83;70;WNW;7;46%;2%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;78;54;Showers and t-storms;78;58;E;5;50%;84%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;74;65;Partly sunny;78;66;SE;7;70%;29%;6

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and very warm;82;66;Plenty of sun;83;67;WNW;5;76%;2%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy and breezy;91;75;A thunderstorm;85;70;NE;6;73%;55%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;89;69;A strong t-storm;83;65;WNW;8;56%;42%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower or two;54;31;Sunny and nice;66;32;WNW;9;46%;33%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;63;51;Clouds and sunshine;65;54;E;4;64%;68%;4

Vienna, Austria;A little p.m. rain;61;51;Fog, then some sun;61;49;W;7;67%;73%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;A thunderstorm;89;75;SW;5;72%;78%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;65;48;Mostly sunny;64;48;E;11;70%;4%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;66;55;Periods of rain;61;53;ENE;7;89%;89%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;58;52;Partly sunny;62;56;NNW;20;82%;44%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;WNW;4;81%;69%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;86;58;A t-storm in spots;81;56;NE;3;44%;45%;5

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit