Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 23, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;WSW;11;79%;64%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;39;30;Mostly sunny, warm;41;30;NE;9;33%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;N;6;38%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;27;19;A morning shower;25;16;E;11;63%;40%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Patchy fog, then sun;18;7;Mostly sunny;19;10;ENE;11;82%;18%;3

Anchorage, United States;Brief a.m. showers;13;8;Afternoon showers;14;6;S;11;81%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;34;17;Sunny and very warm;33;16;E;8;15%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-5;Mostly cloudy;7;-6;ENE;10;42%;4%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or two;26;17;Warmer;32;19;E;6;58%;55%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny and beautiful;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;NE;10;52%;7%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;17;12;Partly sunny;19;13;WNW;17;69%;26%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;40;23;Mostly sunny, warm;40;25;N;18;18%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;32;23;Some sun;31;23;SW;9;70%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;29;21;Showers and t-storms;28;20;W;10;76%;85%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;A shower;32;25;W;10;75%;67%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;25;17;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;WSW;18;78%;3%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Mainly cloudy, warm;29;18;E;9;60%;77%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;21;9;Variable clouds;20;12;NE;7;60%;66%;3

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;16;12;Cloudy;17;12;NNE;8;75%;76%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;19;9;Cloudy;18;8;SE;13;73%;65%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Pleasant and warmer;29;16;Increasing clouds;29;16;E;18;32%;1%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little p.m. rain;16;11;Fog, then some sun;15;10;ENE;11;82%;73%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;19;7;Mostly sunny;20;9;E;7;70%;5%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;21;8;Partly sunny;22;10;E;9;57%;28%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Occasional rain;16;9;Fog, then some sun;17;10;SSW;6;75%;55%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;21;13;Increasing clouds;22;15;ENE;16;69%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, warm;33;19;Mostly cloudy;32;18;NNW;8;24%;29%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;27;17;Mostly sunny;27;18;WSW;8;62%;3%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;32;22;Sunny and nice;32;21;N;15;30%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;20;8;Mostly cloudy;19;11;W;15;59%;66%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;SSE;7;58%;64%;9

Chennai, India;A shower in the p.m.;36;26;Couple of t-storms;33;26;WSW;9;78%;89%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;31;22;Sunny and very warm;30;21;SE;11;58%;15%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A shower or t-storm;30;26;SSW;13;76%;91%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny intervals;16;11;Decreasing clouds;18;11;E;12;80%;67%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;NE;5;77%;80%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny, warm;34;24;SE;13;56%;6%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;31;20;Mostly sunny, humid;32;21;SE;13;69%;28%;11

Delhi, India;Couple of t-storms;27;24;Sunny and pleasant;33;24;SSE;10;75%;1%;8

Denver, United States;A little rain;16;8;A touch of rain;13;6;NNE;11;87%;82%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;34;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SW;8;72%;72%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;36;22;A shower or two;33;21;NNE;7;62%;66%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mainly cloudy;18;13;A little a.m. rain;17;9;NW;10;88%;74%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;33;13;Mostly sunny;29;12;NNE;9;23%;26%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;23;18;A shower in the a.m.;24;17;NNE;19;81%;56%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSE;7;70%;56%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;32;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;NE;14;44%;5%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;8;72%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;17;9;Mostly sunny;14;9;ENE;17;83%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy a.m. showers;31;24;Thunderstorms;29;25;SW;14;84%;87%;3

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;32;28;A t-storm in spots;32;28;SE;22;80%;78%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;NE;20;55%;14%;9

Hyderabad, India;Couple of t-storms;31;22;A shower or t-storm;30;22;NNW;7;68%;78%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Sunny;35;22;N;14;48%;5%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with sunshine;21;14;Pleasant and warmer;24;18;E;11;51%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNW;10;67%;74%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;39;30;Mostly sunny, warm;37;29;NNW;16;40%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;31;9;Not as warm;25;12;NW;16;47%;13%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;32;9;Sunny and pleasant;29;9;NNW;5;16%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;Mostly sunny, nice;33;27;WSW;16;60%;1%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;29;19;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SW;9;71%;70%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;38;28;Partly sunny;39;27;WSW;14;28%;11%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;19;14;Variable cloudiness;16;12;ENE;16;70%;31%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;28;E;13;63%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Clouds and sun;31;23;WSW;12;63%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;27;A t-storm in spots;35;27;SSW;9;68%;63%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;E;7;72%;76%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;11;2;Some sun, a shower;13;0;ENE;11;65%;68%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SW;17;77%;74%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;15;Clouds breaking;19;15;S;13;76%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with some sun;25;13;Partly sunny;26;16;NNW;10;57%;2%;5

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;19;12;Clouds and sun;21;13;E;14;64%;27%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;25;16;Plenty of sun;28;17;N;10;39%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Foggy this morning;27;22;Partial sunshine;28;23;W;11;73%;31%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and nice;28;16;Clouds and sun;30;16;W;6;35%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Increasing clouds;30;27;Brief p.m. showers;31;27;WNW;11;73%;90%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A thunderstorm;31;24;SW;8;75%;73%;9

Manila, Philippines;Couple of t-storms;29;26;Warmer;33;26;ESE;10;66%;63%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;29;12;Spotty showers;18;11;WNW;30;58%;86%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;24;14;A t-storm in spots;24;15;SSW;7;60%;71%;10

Miami, United States;Variable clouds;31;27;A morning t-storm;32;26;NE;10;71%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Nice with sunshine;18;8;Partly sunny;18;9;E;18;65%;6%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;A morning shower;29;25;SSW;17;74%;77%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer with sunshine;18;10;Mostly sunny;20;12;NE;13;69%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and very warm;29;19;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;W;7;66%;8%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunny;15;5;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;E;12;63%;1%;3

Mumbai, India;A morning t-storm;30;25;Nice with some sun;31;25;NNE;9;75%;44%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;28;11;Clouds and sun, nice;26;12;E;10;47%;15%;14

New York, United States;Sunny and very warm;30;20;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;S;9;52%;2%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;30;18;Sunshine and nice;31;19;WNW;11;48%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain/snow showers;4;-2;A little p.m. rain;5;-1;NW;12;84%;82%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;25;18;Nice with some sun;29;18;WNW;6;54%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy with a shower;15;12;Showers around;14;11;NNE;8;80%;83%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny;31;17;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;SW;12;68%;3%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;28;26;A shower in places;29;25;ESE;22;78%;88%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;S;11;81%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;33;24;Brief a.m. showers;33;24;ENE;12;70%;78%;6

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;21;9;Partly sunny;22;11;E;7;68%;11%;4

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;16;10;Occasional rain;17;10;NW;16;78%;90%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Thunderstorms;29;24;WSW;13;83%;91%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;A little rain;32;25;SSE;14;70%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;ESE;9;56%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. rain;16;9;Rain and drizzle;14;10;WNW;9;83%;81%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;29;11;Not as warm;24;17;NE;7;67%;57%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;23;13;Occasional rain;21;12;SSE;15;47%;86%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;15;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;S;9;65%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Occasional rain;28;23;A shower or two;28;22;SE;18;70%;80%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and breezy;14;11;A little rain;13;8;S;24;77%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Lots of sun, nice;18;8;Mostly sunny;18;8;E;10;76%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;30;21;Clouds and sunshine;26;20;SW;11;69%;5%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;40;23;Sunshine;39;21;NE;12;14%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;24;11;A shower or t-storm;24;12;NNW;8;65%;82%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and nice;16;7;Sunny and nice;17;6;E;10;79%;1%;2

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;WSW;12;52%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;SSW;7;82%;86%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;32;27;A shower or two;32;26;SSE;15;72%;76%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;19;Showers and t-storms;22;18;ESE;8;100%;85%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;12;Sunshine, pleasant;28;11;NNE;13;14%;8%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;27;12;Clouds and sun;22;9;SW;7;53%;21%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;E;11;80%;73%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;26;9;Clouds and sun, nice;27;16;NNW;8;49%;3%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;11;Variable cloudiness;20;13;ENE;7;70%;27%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;27;19;WNW;7;63%;6%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;23;20;Heavy afternoon rain;23;22;SE;13;97%;95%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;27;A shower or t-storm;32;27;SE;10;74%;82%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Warmer;19;7;A shower or t-storm;23;10;SSE;8;52%;80%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;26;A few showers;30;26;E;13;80%;80%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;17;11;Mostly cloudy;17;11;E;12;78%;2%;2

Sydney, Australia;Warm with sunshine;30;22;Clouds and sun, warm;31;17;WSW;28;29%;2%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;Very hot;37;27;SSW;10;57%;18%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny, nice;17;8;ESE;13;79%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;13;Sunny and nice;28;9;N;13;29%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;Clouds and sun, warm;28;17;N;9;49%;32%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;32;20;Sunny and nice;31;20;E;10;11%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;WNW;11;46%;2%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;26;12;Showers and t-storms;26;15;E;7;50%;84%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;23;18;Partly sunny;26;19;SE;11;70%;29%;6

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and very warm;28;19;Plenty of sun;28;19;WNW;8;76%;2%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy and breezy;33;24;A thunderstorm;29;21;NE;10;73%;55%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;32;20;A strong t-storm;29;18;WNW;13;56%;42%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower or two;12;0;Sunny and nice;19;0;WNW;15;46%;33%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;17;11;Clouds and sunshine;18;12;E;6;64%;68%;4

Vienna, Austria;A little p.m. rain;16;10;Fog, then some sun;16;10;W;12;67%;73%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;SW;7;72%;78%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;18;9;E;17;70%;4%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;19;13;Periods of rain;16;12;ENE;12;89%;89%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;14;11;Partly sunny;17;13;NNW;32;82%;44%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;WNW;7;81%;69%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;30;15;A t-storm in spots;27;13;NE;5;44%;45%;5

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius