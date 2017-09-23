Spain saves 64 migrants from 2 boats crossing Mediterranean

MADRID (AP) — Spain's maritime rescue service says it has saved 64 migrants from two small boats trying to make a perilous sea crossing from Africa to Europe.

The rescue service says one of its boats intercepted 28 migrants on Friday near Alboran Island, which lies in the western Mediterranean Sea east of the Strait of Gibraltar. The service has an outpost on the small island.

It posted photos of African men packed into a small rubber boat. The rescue ship docked at the Spanish coastal town of Motril on Saturday morning.

A second rescue boat pulled another 31 men and five boys from another small craft. The service identified the passengers as Moroccans and says several of them were suffering from hypothermia.