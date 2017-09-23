Australian Rules football playoffs glance

|Qualifying Finals
Adelaide 12.12 (84), Greater Western Sydney 6.12 (48)
Richmond 13.13 (91), Geelong 5.10 (40)
|Elimination Finals
Sydney 19.7 (121), Essendon 8.8 (56)
West Coast 12.6 (78), Port Adelaide 10.16 (76), extra time
___
|Second Round
|Friday, Sept. 15
Geelong 15.8 (98), Sydney 5.9 (39)
|Saturday, Sept. 16
Greater Western Sydney 19.11 (125), West Coast 9.4 (58)
___
|Sept. 22-23
|Semifinals
|Friday, Sept. 22
Adelaide 21.10 (136), Geelong 10.15 (75)
|Saturday, Sept. 23
Richmond 15.13 (103), Greater Western Sydney 9.13 (67)
___
|Saturday, Sept. 30
|Grand Final
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
Adelaide vs. Richmond, 0430 GMT