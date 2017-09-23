  1. Home
Australian Rules football playoffs glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/09/23 17:35
Qualifying Finals

Adelaide 12.12 (84), Greater Western Sydney 6.12 (48)

Richmond 13.13 (91), Geelong 5.10 (40)

Elimination Finals

Sydney 19.7 (121), Essendon 8.8 (56)

West Coast 12.6 (78), Port Adelaide 10.16 (76), extra time

___

Second Round
Friday, Sept. 15

Geelong 15.8 (98), Sydney 5.9 (39)

Saturday, Sept. 16

Greater Western Sydney 19.11 (125), West Coast 9.4 (58)

___

Sept. 22-23
Semifinals
Friday, Sept. 22

Adelaide 21.10 (136), Geelong 10.15 (75)

Saturday, Sept. 23

Richmond 15.13 (103), Greater Western Sydney 9.13 (67)

___

Saturday, Sept. 30
Grand Final
Melbourne Cricket Ground

Adelaide vs. Richmond, 0430 GMT