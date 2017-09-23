Britain hopes for Brexit progress; EU leaders cautious

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the EU are preparing to head back to the Brexit negotiating table after a speech by Prime Minister Theresa May that received a cautious welcome from the bloc's leaders.

May offered Friday to keep paying the EU and following its rules during a two-year transition period after the U.K. formally leaves in March 2019.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised the tone of May's speech. But he says clarity still is needed on three big issues: the rights of European citizens, the amount Britain must pay to settle its obligations to the EU, and the status of the Irish border.

He said "if those three points are not clarified, then we cannot move forward on the rest."

Negotiators are due to start a fourth round of Brexit talks on Monday.