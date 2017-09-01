Asia Pacific Culture Day can help Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy: Premier

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The organization of an annual Asia Pacific Culture Day at the Taipei Railway Station can help the government’s New Southbound Policy (新南向政策), Premier William Lai (賴清德) said at the event Saturday.

Since the government of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May last year, the New Southbound Policy has been a key element in trying to promote relations with the countries of South Asia and Southeast Asia.

On Saturday, Lai visited the stalls of six Pacific allies and of 19 other countries in the region in the annual event organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Central News Agency reported.

The Asia Pacific Culture Day not only allowed for exchanges between Taiwan and the other countries regarding culture, but it also provided a platform for Taiwanese to understand the specific characteristics of the Asia Pacific countries and would promote the government’s New Southbound Policy, the premier said.

Foreign Minister David Lee (李大維) told the crowds that cultural exchanges with the countries of Southeast Asia and the Pacific would also enrich Taiwanese culture.

Music, food and dance were the main elements of the event, which actually lasts until 6 p.m. Sunday, CNA reported.