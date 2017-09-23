  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan and India eager to join hands on healthcare

Taiwanese delegation visits India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/09/23 17:06

(By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese health delegation led by the Deputy Health and Welfare Minister is on a visit to the Indian state of Haryana and there have been reports of the two nations expressing interest in joining hands and working together for the promotion of Asian traditional medicines. Both India and Taiwan have expressed their interest in cooperating on several areas in healthcare.

India is known for its Ayurvedic medicine and extensive research that has been conducted by Indian scientists on the same and Taiwan has been praised for its efforts to scientize traditional Chinese medicines.

The two sides are reportedly eager to further work on the promotion and development of ancient Asian medicine. 

The host country reportedly expressed interest in Taiwan's National Health Insurance, a universal healthcare system that provides comprehensive health insurance to Taiwan's 23.4 million citizens and foreign residents and its use of IC cards and acquired extensive knowledge on the same during a briefing provided by the delegation, as reported by local Indian media.

According to CNA reports, the delegation confirmed that both sides are soon to organize and start talks as soon as possible to work on effective forms of cooperation. 

Taiwan's new government has been making headlines for its New Southbound Policy, which includes India as a strategic location due to its emerging economy and population size.
Southbound Policy
President Tsai Ing-wen
National Health Insurance
Haryana
Narendra Modi
Ayurvedic medicine
Chinese medicine

RELATED ARTICLES

India’s first bullet train costs $17 billion
2017/09/16 20:45
Taiwan visa waiver for Filipinos could start in October
2017/09/13 19:01
President Tsai welcomes overseas compatriot students from SE Asia
2017/09/13 11:16
Taiwan to host World Hospital Congress
2017/09/09 15:38
Taiwanese groups set to perform at Singapore indie music festival
2017/09/07 19:32