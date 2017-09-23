Move over, Bud: Czech firm makes DIY commercial brewery kits

In this picture taken on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 Vit Spacil, co-owner of a smart mobile brewery, picks hops by the container at a garden in Prague, Cz
PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech firm is selling professional beer-making sets that fit in a backyard but can produce commercial quantities of brew.
The mobile breweries sold by Well Service are a far cry from the kits typically made for home use. They cost 120,000 euros ($143,500), weigh 3,000 kilograms (6,614 pounds) and can generate 525 hectoliters (11,550 gallons) of beer a year.
Company founder Pavel Pozivil says he wants to encourage the growth of small craft breweries as an alternative to industrial brewers.
Pozivil says: "We wanted to go against it with a beer people can brew themselves, that is unfiltered, unpasteurized and fresh."
The equipment comes in a metal storage container that serves as stand-alone workshops. They can make a range of beers, from ale to stout. The cost includes five weeks of training with a brew master.