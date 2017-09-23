Shilin night market snacks will now be available in California's Durant Square

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- Shilin Taiwan Street Snacks is a new Taiwanese restaurant which is due to open this weekend in South Berkeley on Durant Avenue in the area which is known as Durant Square.

According to reports from local media, the restaurant will host a soft opening this weekend as told by the owner named Jason Shiao.

The major item available on the new restaurant's menu card includes XXL crispy chicken, sweet plum potato fries and crispy salt and pepper mushrooms as well as traditional Taiwanese street foods such as braised meat over rice and Taiwanese noodle soup with oysters.

On the opening day the host is said to provide one free beverage with every purchase of the XXL crispy chicken. The options will include winter melon tea, smoked plum juice and Taiwanese root beer among other popular Taiwanese beverages.

Shiao also claims that the upcoming restaurant in Berkeley and another restaurant also owned by him in Milpitas are the only Taiwanese night market restaurants in the United States, as reported by local media DailyCal.

The neighbors include many Asian restaurants namely Mandarin House, Katsumi Sushi and Thai Basil but Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks will be the only Taiwanese restaurant in Durant Square.