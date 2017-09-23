BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

MYANMAR-ATTACKS-A BITTERSWEET JOURNEY

TEKNAF, Bangladesh — Nur Karim's quest for safety took him on a five-day trek through Myanmar's forests before he reached the dangerous, rain-swollen waters of the Naf River and boarded a boat to Bangladesh. But the Rohingya Muslim man's relief at escaping the latest violence in his homeland was tinged by a deep pain. In the chaos of an exit punctuated by the crack of Myanmar soldiers' bullets, Karim lost track of his family. Photos By Dar Yasin, Text By Muneeza Naqvi. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-IMAGES OF THE EXODUS — An AP photographer shares stories of desperation and hopelessness behind 10 pictures from Bangladesh camps where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who fled Myanmar violence now struggle. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos.

MYANMAR-ATTACKS

BANGKOK — Amnesty International says new satellite images and videos taken as recently as Friday afternoon in Myanmar's Rakhine state show smoke rising from Rohingya Muslim villages, contradicting Aung San Suu Kyi's claims that military operations there have ended. SENT: 720 words, photos. With MYANMAR-ATTACKS-THE LATEST

NKOREA-NUCLEAR-LAUNCH OVER JAPAN?

SEOUL, South Korea — Will North Korea's next nuclear test involve a thermonuclear missile screaming over Japan? That's a question being asked after North Korea's foreign minister said his country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean. The world hasn't seen an above-ground, atmospheric nuclear test since an inland detonation by China in 1980 and North Korea upending that could push the region dangerously close to war. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 1240 words, photos.

CHINA-NORTH KOREA-SANCTIONS

BEIJING — China has announced that it will limit energy supplies to North Korea and stop buying its textiles under U.N. sanctions imposed over its nuclear and missile development, further reducing support from Pyongyang's last ally. By Joe Mcdonald. SENT: 445 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-ELECTION

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — New Zealanders were voting Saturday in a national election that appears to be a close race between conservative Prime Minister Bill English and liberal challenger Jacinda Ardern. By Nick Perry. SENT: 730 words, photos. With NEW ZEALAND-ELECTION-THE LATEST

INDONESIA-BALI-VOLCANO

BALI, Indonesia — Thousands of villagers on the Indonesian resort island of Bali are sheltering in sports centers, village halls and with relatives, fearing Mount Agung will erupt for the first time in more than half a century. LEAD UPCOMING: 350 words, photos.

____

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk is Michael Rubin. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.