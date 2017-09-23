Bus in Hong Kong mounts pavement, kills 3 and injures nearly 30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A double-decker bus suddenly mounted a pavement in one of the busiest districts in Hong Kong during rush hour Friday evening, leaving three deaths and nearly 30 people injured.

CNA reported that among the 27 injured in the incident, eight people were in a critical condition.

The 44-year-old bus driver, unhurt, was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, according to the South China Morning Post. The Post also quoted the police’s saying that the driver had been trying to avoid a taxi which suddenly halted in front of it.

The incident took place at a junction in Hong Kong's Sham Shui Po at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

Reports said the three people killed in the incident were passengers on the bus, and those who were injured were either passengers or pedestrians on the pavement, some of them were stuck in the bus or trapped under the vehicle.

Pictures also showed that the bus climbed the pavement and crashed a building by the roadside. An advertisement sign overhanging the building penetrated through the upper level of the bus.

The incident is said to be one of the most serious in recent years.