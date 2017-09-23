BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Boston
|89
|64
|.582
|—
|New York
|85
|68
|.556
|4
|Tampa Bay
|75
|79
|.487
|14½
|Baltimore
|74
|81
|.477
|16
|Toronto
|72
|82
|.468
|17½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|96
|58
|.623
|—
|Minnesota
|80
|74
|.519
|16
|Kansas City
|75
|78
|.490
|20½
|Chicago
|62
|91
|.405
|33½
|Detroit
|62
|92
|.403
|34
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|94
|59
|.614
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|77
|.497
|18
|Texas
|76
|77
|.497
|18
|Seattle
|75
|79
|.487
|19½
|Oakland
|70
|83
|.458
|24
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
___
|Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
Boston 5, Cincinnati 4
Minnesota 7, Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 6
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 4, Texas 1
Seattle 3, Cleveland 1
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels (Norris 2-5) at Houston (Morton 12-7)
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-11) at Toronto (Biagini 3-11)
Boston (Rodriguez 5-6) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 5-5)
Cleveland (Carrasco 16-6) at Seattle (Moore 1-4)
Minnesota (Santana 15-8) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10)
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 9-8) at Baltimore (Hellickson 8-10)
Kansas City (Duffy 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-6)
Texas (Gonzalez 8-11) at Oakland (Manaea 11-10)