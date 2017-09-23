BC-BBA--AL Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/09/23 14:48
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 89 64 .582
New York 85 68 .556 4
Tampa Bay 75 79 .487 14½
Baltimore 74 81 .477 16
Toronto 72 82 .468 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 96 58 .623
Minnesota 80 74 .519 16
Kansas City 75 78 .490 20½
Chicago 62 91 .405 33½
Detroit 62 92 .403 34
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 94 59 .614
Los Angeles 76 77 .497 18
Texas 76 77 .497 18
Seattle 75 79 .487 19½
Oakland 70 83 .458 24

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 5, Cincinnati 4

Minnesota 7, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 6

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 4, Texas 1

Seattle 3, Cleveland 1

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Norris 2-5) at Houston (Morton 12-7)

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-11) at Toronto (Biagini 3-11)

Boston (Rodriguez 5-6) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 5-5)

Cleveland (Carrasco 16-6) at Seattle (Moore 1-4)

Minnesota (Santana 15-8) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10)

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 9-8) at Baltimore (Hellickson 8-10)

Kansas City (Duffy 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-6)

Texas (Gonzalez 8-11) at Oakland (Manaea 11-10)