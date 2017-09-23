All five Taiwanese missing in Mexico earthquake confirmed dead

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The five Taiwanese citizens trapped under the rubble of an office building in Mexico City after an earthquake struck the country September 20 (Taipei Time) had all been confirmed dead, said a Taiwanese envoy in Mexico Friday.

The total number of the death toll is reaching 300 after a massive quake hit central Mexico on Tuesday. Rescue teams on Friday were still racing to reach those who had been trapped in the dozens of collapsed buildings in the capital. However, three days after the disaster, they began to find more deaths than survivors.

The five Taiwanese people killed in the earthquake were identified to be Carolina Wang (王家妤), Lin Chia-ching (林家慶), King Pei-ju (金珮如), Lai Ying-hsia (賴映遐), and Huag Hsien-yu (黃嫻鈺), reports said.

Liao Shih-chieh (廖世傑), a Taiwanese official in Mexico, told CNA that the site where the five Taiwanese had been buried was cleared of rubble by Friday evening without finding the fifth missing person Huang, but another official accompanied by a Chinese medicine practitioner surnamed Lee eventually discovered Huang’s body at the local forensic center. Huang’s body was sent to the center the day after the quake along with the body of Lin, but it was not identified at that time.

Reports said except for Lin, the other four deceased Taiwanese were relatives or employees of a Taiwanese man who ran a shoe business from the collapsed building.

As for Lin, he was originally running a business in Paraguay before moving to Mexico.

Liao said the families of the five deceased Taiwanese citizens would soon arrive in Mexico for further arrangements. He added that condolences from President Tsai Ing-wen, Premier William Lai, and Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee had been sent to the families.