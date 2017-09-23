In Mexico quake, villages on edge of capital feel forgotten

A door of a house, collapsed by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, stands in San Gregorio Atlapulco, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Mexican officials are pr
Neighbors return home searching for their belongings after Tuesday's massive earthquake, in San Gregorio Atlapulco, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Me
Rescues workers walk past rubble in San Gregorio Atlapulco, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Mexican officials are promising to keep up the search for
A woman goes through a pile of donated clothes, outside a shelter in San Gregorio Atlapulco, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Mexican officials are pro
Rescuer Ricardo Canseco Rodriguez and his dog Rocco rest during a break in search and rescue operations in San Gregorio Atlapulco, Mexico, Friday, Sep
Neighbors hang a sign that reads in Spanish: "Where is Morena?" referring to a political party in charge of the local government in San Gregorio Atlap
Specialists and soldiers search for survivors at a building felled by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in San Gregorio Atlapulco, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 22,
Neighbors carry a bed, salvaged from a damage home in San Gregorio Atlapulco, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Mexican officials are promising to keep
SAN GREGORIO ATLAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Inhabitants of the villages that dot the largely rural southern edge of Mexico City say they feel abandoned, as aid and rescue workers focus on the 38 buildings that collapsed nearer the city's downtown district.
Jaime Perez was pulled from the rubble of the Sept. 19 quake that destroyed his house, but he hasn't received any aid yet. Perez is the local historian of the village of San Gregorio Atlapulco.
Downtown aid stations are overflowing with food, drinks and air volunteers, but the poorer southern villages like San Gregorio Atlapulco have largely been left to themselves. Neighbors rescued Perez and his wife from the rubble. He still has a bandage on his arm. He now has nowhere to live.
Authorities say about 121 of the villages houses were severely damaged.