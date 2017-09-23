  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/09/23 08:49
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Temperley 1, Rosario Central 1

Friday's Match

Belgrano 0, Tigre 0

Saturday's Matches

Patronato Parana vs. Atletico Tucuman

Huracan vs. Santa Fe

Arsenal vs. Temperley

CA Chacarita Juniors vs. Talleres

Velez Sarsfield vs. Boca Juniors

Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente

Sunday's Matches

Colon vs. Defensa y Justicia

Olimpo vs. Gimnasia

Rosario Central vs. Banfield

River Plate vs. Argentinos Jrs

Racing Club vs. San Martin

Monday's Match

Lanus vs. Newell's