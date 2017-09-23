BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Temperley 1, Rosario Central 1
|Friday's Match
Belgrano 0, Tigre 0
|Saturday's Matches
Patronato Parana vs. Atletico Tucuman
Huracan vs. Santa Fe
Arsenal vs. Temperley
CA Chacarita Juniors vs. Talleres
Velez Sarsfield vs. Boca Juniors
Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente
|Sunday's Matches
Colon vs. Defensa y Justicia
Olimpo vs. Gimnasia
Rosario Central vs. Banfield
River Plate vs. Argentinos Jrs
Racing Club vs. San Martin
|Monday's Match
Lanus vs. Newell's