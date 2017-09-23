  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/09/23 08:49
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 3 3 0 0 8 1 9
River Plate 3 3 0 0 7 2 9
Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 5 0 7
Santa Fe 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
Belgrano 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
Huracan 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
Patronato Parana 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
Banfield 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
Colon 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
San Lorenzo 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
Talleres 3 1 1 1 6 4 4
Racing Club 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
Independiente 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
Newell's 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
Estudiantes 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Defensa y Justicia 3 1 1 1 6 7 4
Atletico Tucuman 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
Rosario Central 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
San Martin 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
Godoy Cruz 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
Lanus 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
Chacarita Jrs 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Tigre 4 0 2 2 2 7 2
Gimnasia 3 0 1 2 5 8 1
Temperley 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
Olimpo 3 0 1 2 1 6 1
Argentinos Jrs 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
Arsenal 3 0 0 3 1 4 0
Tuesday, Sept. 19

Temperley 1, Rosario Central 1

Friday, Sept. 22

Belgrano 0, Tigre 0

Saturday, Sept. 23

Patronato Parana vs. Atletico Tucuman 0005 GMT

Huracan vs. Santa Fe 1705 GMT

Arsenal vs. Temperley 1705 GMT

Chacarita Jrs vs. Talleres 1915 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Boca Juniors 2105 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente 2305 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 24

Colon vs. Defensa y Justicia 1405 GMT

Olimpo vs. Gimnasia 1705 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Banfield 1905 GMT

River Plate vs. Argentinos Jrs 2105 GMT

Racing Club vs. San Martin 2305 GMT

Monday, Sept. 25

Lanus vs. Newell's 2205 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Estudiantes vs. San Lorenzo 0005 GMT