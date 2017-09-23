The Latest: Deaf man's family calls for officer's arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a deaf man by a police officer in Oklahoma City (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

The family of a deaf man shot and killed by an Oklahoma City police officer is calling for the officer's arrest and for independent state and federal investigations into the shooting.

The family of 35-year-old Magdiel Sanchez issued a statement Friday through their attorneys.

The family also accused Oklahoma City police Chief Bill Citty of rushing to release information before an investigation is complete in an effort to "taint the investigation in his officer's favor."

Police have said officers who responded to a hit-and-run accident Tuesday night encountered Sanchez holding a metal pipe.

___

12:53 p.m.

The Oklahoma Association for the Deaf says police have reached out since an officer fatally shot a deaf man in Oklahoma City, but that more needs to be done.

Association Treasurer Johnny Reininger told The Associated Press Friday that more training is needed to teach officers to recognize the deaf and to learn to visually communicate with those who can't hear.

Reininger says Police Chief Bill Citty has reached out since 35-year-old Magdiel Sanchez was shot on Tuesday. Bystanders yelled to officers that Sanchez was deaf and couldn't hear their commands to drop a metal pipe he was holding.

Police Capt. Bo Mathews says officers currently attend four training sessions annually on working with people with disabilities, including a session on the deaf and hard of hearing.