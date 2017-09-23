  1. Home
UN ends disarmament in Colombia as FARC honors slain rebel

By  Associated Press
2017/09/23 06:42

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The United Nations has finished deactivating thousands of weapons and munitions that once belonged to demobilized leftist rebels in Colombia.

In a ceremony Friday attended by President Juan Manuel Santos and leaders from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the U.N. said it had collected a total of 8,994 firearms and more than 38 tons of explosives.

While the FARC appears to have honored its commitment to disarm many are doubtful it will begin confessing to their war crimes and compensating victims as required by last year's peace deal.

In a separate event Friday some 50 rebel leaders laid flowers at the grave of one of the FARC's most-prominent but also cruelest military strategist. The rebel commander known by his alias Mono Jojoy was killed in combat in 2010.