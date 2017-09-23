Thomas tied for lead as $10 million comes into view

ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Thomas hit 5-iron to 6 feet for an eagle on 18th hole at the Tour Championship on Friday and moved one step closer to a $10 million bonus.

Already a five-time winner and a major champion this year, the eagle gave Thomas a 4-under 66 and a share of the lead with Paul Casey and Webb Simpson going into the weekend at East Lake.

The FedEx Cup and its $10 million prize still lacks clarity, mainly because the Tour Championship is so wide open.

Thomas, Casey (67) and Simpson (67) were at 7-under 133. Jon Rahm of Spain was among four players just one shot off the lead. Still in the mix was Dustin Johnson, who again didn't get much out of his round but still was just four shots back.