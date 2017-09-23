  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/09/23 05:31
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Burnley 5, Leeds 7

Crystal Palace 1, Huddersfield 0

Brentford 1, Norwich 3

Aston Villa 0, Middlesbrough 2

Wolverhampton 1, Bristol Rovers 0

West Ham 3, Bolton 0

Bournemouth 1, Brighton 0

Bristol City 2, Stoke 0

Leicester 2, Liverpool 0

Tottenham 1, Barnsley 0

Reading 0, Swansea 2

Wednesday's Matches

Everton 3, Sunderland 0

Arsenal 1, Doncaster 0

Chelsea 5, Nottingham Forest 1

West Bromwich Albion 1, Manchester City 2

Manchester United 4, Burton Albion 1

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

West Ham vs. Tottenham

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Stoke vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Manchester United

Burnley vs. Huddersfield

Everton vs. Bournemouth

Swansea vs. Watford

Leicester vs. Liverpool

Sunday's Match

Brighton vs. Newcastle

Monday's Match

Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion

England Championship
Saturday's Matches

Reading vs. Hull

Leeds vs. Ipswich

Norwich vs. Bristol City

Fulham vs. Middlesbrough

Bolton vs. Brentford

Wolverhampton vs. Barnsley

Sunderland vs. Cardiff

Preston vs. Millwall

Derby vs. Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers vs. Burton Albion

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest

Sunday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sheffield United

England League One
Tuesday's Match

Wigan 1, Northampton 0

Friday's Match

AFC Wimbledon 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Saturday's Matches

Shrewsbury vs. Blackburn

Fleetwood Town vs. Southend

Rochdale vs. Gillingham

Plymouth vs. Doncaster

Northampton vs. Bradford

Charlton vs. Bury

Bristol Rovers vs. Blackpool

Peterborough vs. Wigan

Oxford United vs. Walsall

Rotherham vs. Oldham

Scunthorpe vs. Portsmouth

England League Two
Friday's Match

Forest Green Rovers 0, Swindon 2

Saturday's Matches

Barnet vs. Crawley Town

Colchester vs. Wycombe

Yeovil vs. Port Vale

Stevenage vs. Morecambe

Notts County vs. Lincoln City

Coventry vs. Exeter

Mansfield Town vs. Cambridge United

Crewe vs. Carlisle

Newport County vs. Grimsby Town

Luton Town vs. Chesterfield

Accrington Stanley vs. Cheltenham