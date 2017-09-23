BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Burnley 5, Leeds 7
Crystal Palace 1, Huddersfield 0
Brentford 1, Norwich 3
Aston Villa 0, Middlesbrough 2
Wolverhampton 1, Bristol Rovers 0
West Ham 3, Bolton 0
Bournemouth 1, Brighton 0
Bristol City 2, Stoke 0
Leicester 2, Liverpool 0
Tottenham 1, Barnsley 0
Reading 0, Swansea 2
|Wednesday's Matches
Everton 3, Sunderland 0
Arsenal 1, Doncaster 0
Chelsea 5, Nottingham Forest 1
West Bromwich Albion 1, Manchester City 2
Manchester United 4, Burton Albion 1
|Saturday's Matches
West Ham vs. Tottenham
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
Stoke vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. Manchester United
Burnley vs. Huddersfield
Everton vs. Bournemouth
Swansea vs. Watford
Leicester vs. Liverpool
|Sunday's Match
Brighton vs. Newcastle
|Monday's Match
Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion
|Saturday's Matches
Reading vs. Hull
Leeds vs. Ipswich
Norwich vs. Bristol City
Fulham vs. Middlesbrough
Bolton vs. Brentford
Wolverhampton vs. Barnsley
Sunderland vs. Cardiff
Preston vs. Millwall
Derby vs. Birmingham
Queens Park Rangers vs. Burton Albion
Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest
|Sunday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sheffield United
|Tuesday's Match
Wigan 1, Northampton 0
|Friday's Match
AFC Wimbledon 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
|Saturday's Matches
Shrewsbury vs. Blackburn
Fleetwood Town vs. Southend
Rochdale vs. Gillingham
Plymouth vs. Doncaster
Northampton vs. Bradford
Charlton vs. Bury
Bristol Rovers vs. Blackpool
Peterborough vs. Wigan
Oxford United vs. Walsall
Rotherham vs. Oldham
Scunthorpe vs. Portsmouth
|Friday's Match
Forest Green Rovers 0, Swindon 2
|Saturday's Matches
Barnet vs. Crawley Town
Colchester vs. Wycombe
Yeovil vs. Port Vale
Stevenage vs. Morecambe
Notts County vs. Lincoln City
Coventry vs. Exeter
Mansfield Town vs. Cambridge United
Crewe vs. Carlisle
Newport County vs. Grimsby Town
Luton Town vs. Chesterfield
Accrington Stanley vs. Cheltenham