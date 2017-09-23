|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Manchester United
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|2
|13
|Manchester City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|2
|13
|Chelsea
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|10
|Newcastle
|5
|3
|0
|2
|6
|4
|9
|Tottenham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|3
|8
|Huddersfield
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|3
|8
|Burnley
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|8
|Liverpool
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|9
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|8
|Southampton
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|8
|Watford
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|9
|8
|Arsenal
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|8
|7
|Stoke
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|5
|Swansea
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Leicester
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|9
|4
|Brighton
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|4
|West Ham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|10
|4
|Everton
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|10
|4
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|9
|3
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|8
|0
|Saturday, Sept. 23
West Ham vs. Tottenham 1130 GMT
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Chelsea 1400 GMT
Southampton vs. Manchester United 1400 GMT
Burnley vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Everton vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Watford 1400 GMT
Leicester vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 24
Brighton vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT
|Monday, Sept. 25
Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|8
|5
|2
|1
|14
|3
|17
|Wolverhampton
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|8
|17
|Cardiff
|8
|5
|2
|1
|12
|7
|17
|Preston
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|3
|15
|Ipswich
|7
|5
|0
|2
|12
|8
|15
|Sheffield United
|8
|5
|0
|3
|8
|6
|15
|Middlesbrough
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|5
|14
|Bristol City
|8
|3
|4
|1
|15
|10
|13
|Sheffield Wednesday
|8
|3
|4
|1
|10
|7
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|8
|4
|0
|4
|11
|13
|12
|Queens Park Rangers
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|12
|11
|Norwich
|8
|3
|2
|3
|8
|12
|11
|Aston Villa
|8
|2
|4
|2
|10
|9
|10
|Fulham
|8
|2
|4
|2
|8
|7
|10
|Derby
|7
|3
|1
|3
|11
|11
|10
|Millwall
|8
|2
|3
|3
|11
|9
|9
|Hull
|8
|2
|2
|4
|14
|15
|8
|Reading
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|7
|8
|Burton Albion
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|15
|8
|Barnsley
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|11
|7
|Sunderland
|8
|1
|3
|4
|7
|12
|6
|Brentford
|8
|0
|4
|4
|7
|12
|4
|Birmingham
|8
|1
|1
|6
|4
|12
|4
|Bolton
|8
|0
|2
|6
|4
|16
|2
|Saturday, Sept. 23
Reading vs. Hull 1400 GMT
Leeds vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Norwich vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT
Fulham vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT
Bolton vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Millwall 1400 GMT
Derby vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT
Queens Park Rangers vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 24
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sheffield United 1215 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 26
Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT
Brentford vs. Derby 1845 GMT
Millwall vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham 1845 GMT
Cardiff vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Barnsley vs. Queens Park Rangers 1845 GMT
Hull vs. Preston 1845 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Norwich 1845 GMT
Ipswich vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT
Bristol City vs. Bolton 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, Sept. 27
Birmingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Shrewsbury
|8
|7
|1
|0
|12
|5
|22
|Wigan
|8
|6
|1
|1
|15
|3
|19
|Peterborough
|8
|5
|2
|1
|16
|8
|17
|Bradford
|8
|5
|2
|1
|15
|9
|17
|Blackpool
|8
|5
|2
|1
|14
|8
|17
|Scunthorpe
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|3
|15
|Charlton
|8
|5
|0
|3
|13
|11
|15
|Fleetwood Town
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12
|11
|13
|Milton Keynes Dons
|9
|4
|1
|4
|9
|11
|13
|Rotherham
|8
|4
|0
|4
|15
|10
|12
|Oxford United
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|8
|12
|Blackburn
|7
|4
|0
|3
|11
|7
|12
|Portsmouth
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|10
|11
|Walsall
|8
|2
|3
|3
|11
|15
|9
|Bristol Rovers
|8
|3
|0
|5
|12
|18
|9
|AFC Wimbledon
|9
|2
|2
|5
|5
|10
|8
|Southend
|8
|1
|4
|3
|9
|15
|7
|Northampton
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|14
|7
|Doncaster
|8
|1
|3
|4
|7
|10
|6
|Gillingham
|8
|1
|3
|4
|6
|11
|6
|Rochdale
|8
|1
|3
|4
|7
|13
|6
|Bury
|8
|1
|2
|5
|8
|14
|5
|Plymouth
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|13
|5
|Oldham
|8
|1
|1
|6
|11
|18
|4
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
Wigan 1, Northampton 0
|Friday, Sept. 22
AFC Wimbledon 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
|Saturday, Sept. 23
Shrewsbury vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Bury 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Wigan 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Rotherham vs. Oldham 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 26
Blackburn vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers 1845 GMT
Southend vs. AFC Wimbledon 1845 GMT
Walsall vs. Charlton 1845 GMT
Blackpool vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT
Bradford vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT
Gillingham vs. Scunthorpe 1845 GMT
Bury vs. Oxford United 1845 GMT
Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Northampton 1845 GMT
Wigan vs. Plymouth 1845 GMT
Oldham vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Exeter
|8
|7
|1
|0
|16
|6
|22
|Notts County
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|7
|19
|Accrington Stanley
|8
|5
|1
|2
|17
|11
|16
|Swindon
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|12
|16
|Luton Town
|8
|4
|2
|2
|17
|9
|14
|Mansfield Town
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|8
|13
|Coventry
|8
|4
|1
|3
|9
|5
|13
|Cambridge United
|8
|4
|1
|3
|7
|7
|13
|Newport County
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11
|8
|12
|Lincoln City
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|7
|12
|Stevenage
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|11
|12
|Wycombe
|8
|3
|3
|2
|14
|13
|12
|Grimsby Town
|8
|4
|0
|4
|12
|15
|12
|Barnet
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|9
|11
|Crewe
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|9
|11
|Morecambe
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|10
|9
|Colchester
|8
|2
|2
|4
|12
|14
|8
|Carlisle
|8
|2
|2
|4
|9
|14
|8
|Yeovil
|8
|2
|2
|4
|13
|20
|8
|Crawley Town
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|10
|7
|Cheltenham
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|12
|7
|Chesterfield
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|17
|5
|Forest Green
|9
|1
|2
|6
|10
|22
|5
|Port Vale
|8
|1
|1
|6
|6
|12
|4
|Friday, Sept. 22
Forest Green 0, Swindon 2
|Saturday, Sept. 23
Barnet vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Chesterfield 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 26
Grimsby Town vs. Colchester 1845 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Barnet 1845 GMT
Carlisle vs. Stevenage 1845 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT
Exeter vs. Notts County 1845 GMT
Swindon vs. Coventry 1845 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Forest Green 1845 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Newport County 1845 GMT
Morecambe vs. Luton Town 1845 GMT
Wycombe vs. Crewe 1845 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT
Port Vale vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT