Robert E. Lee's name removed from Dallas park

DALLAS (AP) — Robert E. Lee's name has been removed from the Dallas park where a statue of the Confederate general had been a focal point until recently.

The Dallas Park Board voted unanimously Friday to restore temporarily the name Oak Lawn Park. The park was renamed Lee Park in the Texas centennial year of 1936.

The Oak Lawn name will be a temporary placeholder until the city settles on a new permanent name.

The move comes a week after the city removed a massive heroic statue of Lee from the park. The city is moving toward removing tributes to Confederate leaders.