The Latest: Pence appeals to Donnelly for tax plan support

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Indiana (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is making a direct appeal to his home state's Democratic senator to support the Republican-led federal tax code overhaul.

Pence spoke directly to Sen. Joe Donnelly while the senator was at his speech Friday in Anderson, Indiana. After outlining the proposal's principles of lowering tax rates and eliminating tax breaks, Pence said "Senator Donnelly, we need your help, too."

Pence noted that President Donald Trump would travel to Indianapolis on Wednesday to push the tax plan.

Donnelly had dinner with Trump and several Republicans and Democrats at the White House last week, but has been coy thus far about whether he will support the GOP effort.

Donnelly is one of three vulnerable Senate Democrats up for re-election in 2018 who represent states Trump won in November.

___

1:10 a.m.

